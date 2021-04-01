Paige Bueckers, Aari McDonald propel UConn and Arizona to Final Four

UConn won the River Walk region and rides into its 13th consecutive Final Four as Bueckers this week became the first freshman to win The Associated Press national player of the year award.

Together, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Arizona’s Aari McDonald are two of the most dynamic scorers in the country heading into their Friday night clash in the women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four.

SAN ANTONIO — One is a freshman who stepped into the job of leading the most successful program in women’s basketball. The other is a senior who accepted the call to build one of the worst into one of this season’s best.

The challenge for Bueckers this season was learning how to lead a program that had already produced some of the game’s greatest players — including Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart — in the Huskies' charge for a potential 12th national championship.

Before the season began, UConn coach Geno Auriemma considered bringing her off the bench just to ease her into the role. Two weeks of watching Bueckers in practice tossed that idea “out the window,” he said.

Bueckers led the Huskies (28-1) in scoring, assists and steals this season and scored 28 points in their 69-67 regional final win over Baylor. Auriemma this week called Bueckers “dominant” in “the biggest games we played.”

McDonald’s burden was to build a winner at a program stuck in a basketball desert. Coach Adia Barnes put that job on her as soon as McDonald transferred from Washington in 2017 when the Wildcats were living at the bottom of the Pac-12.

McDonald sat out the 2017-2018 season and watched at Arizona won just six games. Now she is the conference player of the year and has the Wildcats on level ground with the Huskies for at least one more day.

“It’s crazy. We really started at the bottom,” McDonald said. “Coach Barnes and the other coaches. They do a great job recruiting. They changed the culture since I’ve been here. My teammates have put in so much work and it’s exciting to see it all pay off.”

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley prepare for Final Four rematch

Dawn Staley leads the Gamecocks back into the Final Four, for a rematch with friend Tara VanDerveer and her Stanford Cardinal. Eric Gay

Dawn Staley remembers talking to her Olympic coach Tara VanDerveer before she took the job at Temple two decades ago.

The longtime Stanford coach actually suggested that Staley not become the head coach at the Philadelphia school because she was still playing in the WNBA and wouldn’t have the time to do both well.

Twenty-one years later and Staley admits she still has a bit of a chip on her shoulder about that conversation and has used it as motivation both at Temple and now South Carolina.

“I don’t look down on her because she put that chip on my shoulder,” Staley said. “I just needed that, the past 21 years. I thank her for making the chip a little bit bigger.”

The two friends meet Friday night in the Final Four when VanDerveer and Stanford takes on Staley’s Gamecocks, and this isn’t the first meeting between the two on the big stage. They played in the 2017 Final Four and South Carolina rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to win en route to the NCAA championship.

Stanford enters Friday withs some health concerns, as freshman Cameron Brink injured her leg in the Cardinal’s come-from-behind victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight. VanDerveer is expecting her to play Friday night.

“She’s doing well so hopefully she’ll be ready to play,” VanDerveer said before practice Thursday. “Don’t know 100% the answer right now. She tweaked her leg a little bit. Hopefully it’s minor. We’ll see.”

In her place, Ashten Prechtel scored all 16 of her points in the second half to help the Cardinal rally to beat Louisville.

Stanford has been making 3-pointers at an impressive rate, connecting on 50 of them in the first four games of the tournament. The Cardinal are fifth in the country in made threes and sixth in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.3%.

South Carolina has been playing stellar defense, shutting out Texas in the fourth quarter in their Elite Eight matchup. The Gamecocks blocked 14 shots in that game and held the Longhorns to just 23% shooting. South Carolina has been giving up just 74 points per 100 possessions in the women’s NCAA Tournament so far, which only five teams have done over the past five years.