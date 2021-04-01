A Q&A with Xander Bogaerts, senior man on the Red Sox roster

Bogaerts has made seven consecutive Opening Day starts at shortstop for the Sox. With one more Friday, he will match Everett Scott (1914–21) for the longest such streak in team history.

The two-time All-Star has known the joy of two World Series championships, the despair of three last-place finishes, and has played with too many teammates to remember them all.

At only 28, Xander Bogaerts is the longest-tenured member of the current Red Sox, having made his debut on Aug. 20, 2013.

Before the Red Sox left spring training, Bogaerts sat for an extended interview to discuss the coming season, his place in the game, and how his views on leadership have been shaped.

Q. You were 20 when you made your debut and 28 now. How are you different?

A. As a player, so different. If you asked me then, I was focused on hitting and now I probably think more about defense than offense. As a shortstop, you have a lot of responsibility, and I’m learning more every year.

I look back at that 20-year-old kid and he was just trying to survive. I’m a lot more confident than I was then. I was just a young guy on a team with so many veterans. I just wanted to fit in.

Q. What about as a person?

A. That’s a good question because I think about that myself a lot. I used to just go ahead and do things, and later on I’d wonder if I was doing the right thing. Now if you ask me to do something, I’m going to pause and think about if this is something I should be doing. I’m a lot more careful now.

As you get older, you think more about the future. But I feel like I’m the same kid from Aruba as always.

Q. With Jackie Bradley Jr. and Dustin Pedroia gone, you’re the player who has been here the longest. Has that sunk in?

A. When Jackie signed [with Milwaukee], it did. Dustin, we all know what he went through trying to come back. It was terrible what happened with him because I know how much he wanted to play again.

For me, I think about all the guys who were in the minors with me or after me and I saw them make their debuts. Mookie [Betts], Christian [Vázquez], Matt Barnes, [Andrew] Benintendi, Eddie [Rodriguez], and [Rafael] Devers, too. I went through a lot with those guys. Now we’re going through some changes as a team.

Bogaerts (right) with former teammate Jackie Bradley Jr., who is now a Brewer. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Q. How do you view your role as a team leader?

A. You don’t want to force it, right? I want to set a good example by doing the right things and want people to come to me if I can help them.

I saw how Pedey and David [Ortiz] did it, and it’s different. I’m not the same personality as them. But I know as one of the older guys now I have to let people know how the Red Sox do things and let them learn from my experience.

I try to make myself available to people.

Q. It seems like you’ve taken that on more and more the last few years.

A. That’s true. If you see something, you have to step up. Whether it’s talking to [the media] or talking to A.C. [Alex Cora] about what’s going on, it’s something I know is part of what I do. I’m more comfortable now with that side of things. I want to speak up when it’s needed.

It’s like with the COVID, we have responsibilities to each other to be careful, and I talk to the guys a lot about that.

Q. There are so many good shortstops in the game now. How do you think you rank with them?

A. That’s a tough question. There are a lot of shortstops out there, really good ones, and they have good numbers. But I will say when you look at the accomplishments, I have two rings and how many can say that? I think accomplishments matter.

You can compare statistics, and I feel like I’ve had good statistics. But I like my two rings.

Q. Even since you were a rookie, how the game is played has changed. Do you think this is good for baseball?

A. I think about how you used to see hit-and-runs and bunts and stolen bases and now everybody is trying to hit a home run and if they don’t, they strike out. It has changed.

I like baseball and I’ll watch games when they’re on. I think I watched most of the playoff games. But sometimes you do think to yourself that it’s kind of boring. I like stolen bases and I like seeing good defensive plays. I don’t know if you can change it back because everybody wants to hit home runs.

The way people hit has changed. It’s hard for me to say whether it’s good or bad. I Just know it’s different.

Bogaerts (second from left) with teammates Jonny Gomes, David Ortiz, and Dustin Pedroia during the 2013 World Series. Jim Davis

Q. How has it been having Alex back as manager?

A. I’m glad it happened. He knows us and we know him, and he knows how to get the best out of you. I know he got the best out of me a few years ago, and that team we had in ’18 was special. What did we win — 119 games — that year? Oh, man.

I feel like we’ve had a good camp and there’s been good energy and everybody working hard. Having A.C. back I think gave everybody a lift. There’s good energy.

Q. There are fewer than 150 players in history who have played in the World Series for the winning team three times. What would a third ring mean to you?

A. That’s the goal. Three or four or five. I just want to keep winning. That’s the biggest thing. Once you win a few, you want to keep doing it. Everything comes back to that.

Q. Do you feel like this team is going back in that direction?

A. We’ll see. We brought in some players who have been winners and I think that helps. I like some of the young kids I saw in camp. We have some good arms, especially in the bullpen. We’re in a good division. But we have a good team. We’re definitely better.

Q. When you signed your extension, you said you wanted to build an academy back home in Aruba. Is that something you still have in the plans?

A. Eventually, yes. For now we’re helping teams who want to get to tournaments or need money for equipment. We’re helping kids get to tryouts. I’d like to build an indoor batting cage so kids have someplace to hit.

An academy would be great, but maybe that won’t be until I retire.

Q. That won’t be for a while, I assume?

A. Not yet. Not yet. I still have a lot I want to do with baseball. I have a lot of good years left.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.