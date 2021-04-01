With new faces, Red Sox begin quest to start anew, and put 2020 in the distance

An active offseason represented a potential start to that undertaking. The team that is introduced prior to Thursday’s 2:10 p.m. contest against the Orioles will be drastically different from the one that last played in front of fans on Sept. 29, 2019 — a game punctuated by Mookie Betts diving across the plate in an extra-innings walkoff victory over Baltimore – and the one that opened last year’s fan-less, ill-fated, last-place slog through a compressed season.

Opening Day typically offers the promise of renewal. Yet for the Red Sox, the first game of the 2021 season offers something more — the long-awaited opportunity for the franchise to begin officially distancing itself from the wreckage of the 2020 campaign.

Advertisement

Many of the most recognizable faces in recent franchise history are now gone. The last time a home opener had fans in attendance, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi, David Price, and Dustin Pedroia all collected their rings. Now, Betts and Price are Dodgers, Benintendi is a Royal, Bradley a Brewer, and Pedroia a retired dad.

Still, while much has changed with those departures and the additions of players such as new leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández, outfielder Hunter Renfroe, starter Garrett Richards and late-innings contributor and Northeastern alum Adam Ottavino, there is some sense of reconnection to a time that predates the past 18 tumultuous months.

The re-hiring of Alex Cora – back after a one-year parting of ways that sprang from his role in a 2017 Astros cheating scandal – has created a sense of restoration inside the organization.

“It’s like he never left. Everyone missed him a lot last year,” said starter Nathan Eovaldi. “You feel like you’re going to get better every day being around him. It’s like he doesn’t miss anything. He takes everything in stride. It’s great having him back.”

Advertisement

In other areas of the team, the Red Sox have embraced change – particularly in a rotation that produced a franchise-worst 5.34 ERA last year.

For the second straight year, the sidelining of both Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez has resulted in Eovaldi taking the ball in the team’s first game of the season. Yet the options behind Eovaldi look significantly better than at the start of 2020.

Last year, Eovaldi was followed in the first turn of the rotation by Martín Pérez, righthander Ryan Weber, lefthander Josh Osich (an opener), and lefthander Matt Hall. Osich is now gone and both Weber and Hall will be in Worcester after being outrighted off the 40-man roster in the offseason.

Though Pérez was re-signed, he’s now the team’s fifth starter. Eovaldi will be followed Saturday by promising righty Tanner Houck (an expected fill-in for Rodriguez), with free agent Garrett Richards scheduled to start Sunday, and righthander Nick Pivetta – acquired from the Phillies in a trade last summer – taking the ball in the fourth game.

Rodriguez could be back from dead-arm as soon as next week, while Sale may return from Tommy John surgery around midseason. The group won’t be confused with the 1990s Braves, but all of its members have shown the arsenals to avoid the repetitively uncompetitive contests of a year ago.

“With us losing Sale and Eddie, it didn’t make anything easier for us. We had to ask a lot of our other guys to pick up the slack,” said Eovaldi. “I’m happy where we are now. You have the doubters out there. You can say what you want. But us having the rotation we have … it’s going to be a fun year for us. I feel like our starters are going to do a lot of great things this year.”

Advertisement

The lineup has likewise undergone a drastic overhaul. Of the projected Opening Day starters, only Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, and Christian Vázquez were with the team in the big leagues at the end of 2019.

Yet the Sox insist that the group they field – with table-setters Hernández and Alex Verdugo along with powerful bottom-of-the-order options Renfroe (33 homers in 2019) and nine-hole hitter Bobby Dalbec (8 homers in 23 games last year; a major league-leading seven spring training homers this year) -- can put up runs in bunches. The team believes it’s capable of improving on its middle-of-the-pack scoring output (4.87 runs per game, 11th in the majors) from a year ago.

“Not only are we deep, but in this era of baseball where a lot of runs are scored through the long ball, one through nine we’re more than capable of doing that. … But I think we’ve got a little bit of everything in the lineup,” said Hernández. “I think we’re really good, a really balanced lineup, and I think we’re going to be pretty good.”

“Pretty good” sounds like a relatively modest standard for a Red Sox organization that frequently enters the year with an unabashed championship-or-bust mindset. It is the phraseology of a team whose potential emergence as a contender would have to come in spite of expectations rather than as confirmation of them.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, on Opening Day, such standards and hopes serve as an eye-of-the-beholder phenomenon at the beginning of a 162-game exploration in possibility. Reality can now take shape.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.