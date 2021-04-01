Red Sox officially place Eduardo Rodriguez on the injured list

The hope is that Rodriguez will return to the rotation next week. If so, he could pitch as early as Thursday in Baltimore. He has been impressive at Camden Yards over the course of his career, posting a 5-2 record and a 2.60 ERA in 52 innings.

Rodriguez is still going through his progression after dealing with a case of dead arm toward the end of spring training. He will pitch in a simulated game at the team’s alternate site in Worcester Friday.

In the meantime, Tanner Houck will fill Rodriguez’s roster spot and is scheduled to start Saturday.

Houck’s spring was inconsistent. He struggled to find his command at times, walking 11 batters in 10⅔ innings. But there were positives, too, particularly in his last start against the Braves when he fanned six in 4⅓ innings and surrendered just two hits. That glimmer of success gives the Red Sox confidence that Houck can contribute as he did in the latter part of last season.

“Just watching him pitch the last [spring game] and him knowing the situation, you can tell he breathed,” manager Alex Cora said. “He was in control, just throwing his sinker and four-seamer and slider. That was a good lineup, too. And there were some bad swings, but I think it was kind of like the comfort level.”

Houck was dominant upon his arrival to the big leagues last season, registering a 0.53 ERA and 21 strikeouts in three starts (17 innings). Yet success isn’t linear, of course, something Houck experienced this spring as he tried to make an impression.

“It’s not that he was uncomfortable early on, but he was trying to do more,” said Cora. “And that’s part of the learning process.

“He’s going to be excited on Saturday because he’s going to pitch in front of his family for the first time as a big leaguer. But I think he’s in a good position now to come here and contribute.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.