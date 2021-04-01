Red Sox Opening Day postponed to Friday due to rain

Opening Day of the Red Sox 2021 season has been postponed from Thursday to Friday due to intermittent rain in the area, the team announced at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy in a statement. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision.”

Fans were expected back at Fenway Park for the first time in more than a year, albeit at a reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.