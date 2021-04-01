Red Sox will begin season without extensions for Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo, and Eduardo Rodriguez

According to major league sources, the Red Sox didn’t have substantive discussions with players who were potential candidates for long-term deals, including third baseman Rafael Devers, outfielder Alex Verdugo, and lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez. Nor did they show any inclination to have long-term discussions with players either at the start of their big league careers (Bobby Dalbec) or who are expected to graduate to the big leagues in the near future (Jarren Duran).

While Francisco Lindor’s 10-year, $341 million extension with the Mets has the baseball world abuzz, the Red Sox will arrive at Opening Day without reaching extensions for any of the players on their roster.

The Red Sox aren’t alone. While Lindor and fellow superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million) were locked up, only four other players — Lance McCullers of the Astros (five years, $85 million), Salvador Pérez of the Royals (four years, $82 million), Hunter Dozier of the Royals (four years, $25 million), and Randy Dobnak of the Twins (five years, $9.25 million) — signed extensions that bought out at least one free agent season, according to MLBTradeRumors.com.

That number is extremely low compared with baseball’s last full season in 2019, when roughly two dozen players — including Xander Bogaerts and Chris Sale — agreed to extensions during spring training that postponed their free agency.

A variety of reasons may have contributed to a landscape shift, among them the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement after this season, which introduces the possibility of both a work stoppage and new rules that could influence spending behavior.

There are instances of past CBAs prompting spending explosions. By contrast, if there’s a strike following a truncated 2020 season without fans in the stands and a 2021 season of reduced attendance, salaries may take a hit.

At the same time, if a new CBA results in a change to the arbitration system or a higher minimum salary, it could diminish the value of an extension for mid-tier players.

Meanwhile, players have been increasingly reluctant to accept team options that often accompany long-term deals — and diminish the likelihood that they would reach the open market at a time when their production is near peak levels.

In short, aside from players at the very top of the market (Lindor and Tatis), economic uncertainty worked against extensions this spring, which for the Red Sox means that core players such as Devers and Verdugo are likely to progress one year closer to free agency.

The Red Sox tend not to operate in absolutes, so they won’t rule out the possibility of negotiating in-season, but long-term conversations seem more likely to be shelved until the next CBA offers a clearer sense of how the market will operate.

Alex Speier