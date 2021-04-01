Two more women sue Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Two more women sued Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday over accusations he harassed and assaulted them during massages. The lawsuits, filed in Harris County District Court in Houston, accused Watson of exposing himself to a massage therapist in Houston and then forcing her to perform oral sex on him, and of harassing another woman in Arizona and abruptly ending a massage when she refused to gratify him. The two new lawsuits brings the total number of women who sued Watson over allegations of acting improperly with them during massage sessions to 21. Watson has steadfastly denied acting inappropriately … Daniel Snyder’s purchase of his Washington Football Team co-owners’ shares was approved unanimously by his fellow NFL team owners, putting control of the team entirely with him and his family members. Owners ratified a resolution granting Snyder a $450 million debt waiver and approving his $875 million buyout of the ownership stakes of Dwight Schar , Fred Smith and Robert Rothman , which totaled about 40 percent of the franchise … Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. ESPN first reported the deal, which could be worth more than $69 million over the life of the contract. Lockett is coming off a career-best season with 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns.

UConn’s star guard Paige Bueckers became the first freshman ever to win the Associated Press women’s player of the year award. Bueckers was an overwhelming choice, receiving 21 votes from the 30-member national media panel that chooses the weekly AP Top 25. Bueckers is averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds this season. Maryland’s Brenda Frese was named AP national coach of the year. She led the Terrapins to a 26-3 record and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament … Top women’s coaches privately pressed NCAA executives over what they condemned as years of failures to promote the sport, including vast disparities in conditions at this year’s men’s and women’s tournaments. During a 70-minute videoconference, the coaches — including some who have spent many seasons leading teams on deep postseason runs — confronted the NCAA’s president, Mark Emmert, and top basketball officials over how they could allow stark differences between its men’s and women’s events at a time when women’s basketball has become a mightier force in college athletics. Emmert told the coaches that the association recognized it had “some serious work to do” around women’s basketball and that “there’s no question that we dropped the ball, that we had some serious misses” around some planning for this year’s women’s event, which will culminate Sunday night with the championship game … UConn men’s sophomore James Bouknight announced his intention to enter the NBA draft. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 18.7 points per game this season, but played in just 15 contests, missing eight games after undergoing elbow surgery in early January. He struggled in his final three games, shooting 34 percent from the floor and making 1 of 13 shots from 3-point range.

Soccer

Germany upset in World Cup qualifying

Host Germany’s 20-year, 35-match unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers was surprisingly ended by North Macedonia , while England and Italy secured their third straight victories on the road to Qatar. Germany was beaten, 2-1, in Duisberg to lose a qualifying match for the World Cup for only the third time, and the first since a 5-1 thrashing by England in 2001… The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. The opening match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, with Sydney’s Stadium Australia hosting the final. The two semifinal matches will be split between Australia and New Zealand. This World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams, up from the 24 that participated in the 2019 women’s tournament in France. The US women’s national team is the defending champion.

Miscellany

Osaka’s 23-match win streak snapped

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka’s 23-match winning streak ended when she lost to No. 23 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, 6-0, 6-4. The defeat was Osaka’s first since February 2020, and it ended any chance of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking this week from Ash Barty, who is in the semifinals. … Three-time Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks GM Scotty Bowman was named general manager of USA Hockey’s 2022 Olympic men’s national team … Nearly three years after he made a stunning college lacrosse debut, University at Albany star attackman Tehoka Nanticoke was dismissed from the program. The university said in a releasethat the move was based on internal team issues but did not elaborate. Coach Scott Marr declined to comment. In a post on Twitter Nanticoke wrote “it is best for me personally and for the future of this team.”

