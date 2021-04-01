For young Bruins called out by the coach, their time to respond is now

For several young Bruins hoping to be a part of the playoff push, show-me time is now.

The trade deadline is a week from Monday. The playoffs start in about six weeks. A few experienced hands are soon to return to the lineup.

Coach Bruce Cassidy did not change his lineup before Thursday’s game against the Penguins, which meant another shot for the down-the-order players he said lacked energy and sharpness on Tuesday: forwards Karson Kuhlman, Trent Frederic, Zach Senyshyn and Anton Blidh, and defensemen Jeremy Lauzon, Jakub Zboril and Connor Clifton.

Being called out by name publicly “lights a fire under us, for sure,” Kuhlman said before puck drop of a group that, on a player-per-player basis, averaged about a half-season’s worth of NHL experience.

“We all know what we’re here for. “We want to help this team win. I think all three of us on our line [Blidh-Frederic-Kuhlman] know what we’ve got to do to help the team night in, night out. Now it’s just a matter of executing that.”

Lauzon said he was working on leaving Tuesday’s stumbles in the past. “Obviously,” he said, “I need to play better.”

Roster competition is generally positive for a team, and the Bruins have it. If right wingers such as Kuhlman and Senyshyn use their wheels to create turnovers on the forecheck, and limit their mistakes, they could continue to keep Chris Wagner (healthy scratch) out of the lineup. If Frederic shows he is an abrasive, assertive fourth-line center, Sean Kuraly could face a battle for his job. Whenever he returns, Jake DeBrusk could push others down the lineup. Jack Studnicka is likely hungry to get back in. Blidh wants to break free from the AHL life.

And that’s just up front. Lauzon, Zboril and Clifton entered the year auditioning for spots on a retooling defense. As with the forwards, a veteran could arrive off the injured list (Kevan Miller) or via trade.

Cassidy said players generally understand their place on the roster, and what might prevent them from moving up. Much of the rest is up to them.

“When a player comes to me and is like, ‘What’s going on?’ It’s like, ‘You’re in the lineup ahead of a player that may have helped us get to the Stanley Cup, and got injured along the way,” Cassidy said. “He was a valuable player for us. There’s some loyalty there. But we feel you might give us a better chance to win, so you have to do your part.’ Those messages certainly go out to the players.”

When it goes public, it isn’t new information.

“I don’t think any player or any person in general wants to get called out through the media,” he said. “Everything you’ve heard, typically, I’d say 95 percent of the time has gone through the players’ ears. It’s been addressed: why, what the expectation is, and sometimes I’m asked a question and I’ll answer about specific players, right or wrong.”

Basic instinct

One player seemingly putting it together: Anders Bjork.

Right now, the Bruins don’t view him as a high-producing forward. Could he chip in more offense when he gains a better understanding of the league, and his own game? Yes.

“I think some of that is instinct,” Cassidy said. “You can look at different scenarios all you want, or video — goal scorers just separate themselves. I think it’s a natural ability. That’s kind of where he’s lacked a little bit the last few games. Charlie Coyle’s been around the front of the net, with some good looks, too. Hopefully they start going in.”

Bjork and Coyle, who opened the night with Senyshyn on the third line, were generating chances. Cassidy pointed to one from Tuesday’s game against New Jersey. With the puck on the penalty kill, Bjork had a chance to use his leverage for a backhand chance while being defended by the smaller, 19-year-old Jack Hughes. He settled for a bad-angle forehand.

After a word from the coaches, “sure enough, the next penalty kill he tracked down Hughes and stripped him, and then got inside and was all alone with the goaltender,” Cassidy said. Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood used his 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound frame to deny Bjork’s stickhandling.

“Maybe he needs to keep going across the crease there and get Blackwood to open up,” Cassidy said, “because he’s such a big guy, and then shoot.”

DeBrusk skates — by himself

The Bruins said DeBrusk, still on COVID list as of Wednesday’s update, skated Thursday morning by himself. He missed his fifth game in a row … Kuraly, dropped from the COVID list Wednesday, attended an optional morning skate with long-lost Ondrej Kase (still on injured reserve). Kuraly has missed six games. Kase hasn’t suited up since knocking his head Jan. 16 … The fourth-place Bruins (41 points) entered Thursday 7 points back of the second-place Islanders and third-place Penguins (48 points), but had four games in hand on both … The Penguins came in with 10 losses in a row (0-8-2) in Boston, dating to Dec. 16, 2015, but were hot: 11-2-1 in their last 14. They were without centers Evgeni Malkin, who missed his eighth game in a row, and Teddy Blueger (nine in a row). Without Malkin on the power play half-wall over the last seven games, the Penguins were 7 of 20 (35 percent) … The Bruins were 4-1-1 in their last six, 7-4-3 in their last 15.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.