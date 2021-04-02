Roberts, Penn sign on for Starz’s ‘Gaslit’

That scripted series adaptation of Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast on Watergate, which was created and hosted by podcasting powerhouse (and former Globie) Leon Neyfakh, is continuing to develop.

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts were already attached, bringing their marquee power to the Starz project. Called “Gaslit,” it will feature the pair as Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell and his wife, Martha Mitchell. The series will reunite Roberts with her “Homecoming” director Sam Esmail, who will executive produce “Gaslit” with Robbie Pickering.