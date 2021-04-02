Boom! The US job market exploded in March

The economy added 916,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain since in seven months, the Labor Department said Friday. The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector led the way, but most industries added workers.

The US jobs report for March was a blowout, far better than analysts had expected and the strongest sign yet that employers are responding to accelerating vaccinations , the easing of social-distancing restrictions, and the federal government’s huge relief package.

The unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from February to 6 percent.

“We were expecting a big number and today’s jobs report delivered in a major way,” said Eric Merlis, managing director at Citizens Bank in Boston. “It is the flip side of what we saw for March of last year and another clear sign that the US economy is on a strong path to recovery.”

The news is unambiguously good, but it’s important to note that the household and employer surveys used in the Labor Department’s report were completed in mid-March, before the latest spike in COVID-19 cases really took off. Moreover, there were still 4 million more people out of work last month than in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy and wiped out nearly 22 million jobs.

“As we have emphasized throughout the pandemic, the path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus,” Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told a congressional hearing last week.

Here are some key points culled from the jobs data:

As the end of the pandemic comes into sight, people are jumping back into the labor force, which expanded by 347,000 to 160.5 million last month. The labor force is comprised of employed workers and those looking for a job. That pool shrunk dramatically during the crisis, in part because parents, mostly women, were forced to stay home to care for children while schools were closed. There are still 2.2 million fewer people in the labor force than in February 2020.

Hiring momentum is building. It was the third straight month in which payrolls expanded, after a drop of some 300,000 in December, and the numbers for January and February were revised substantially higher.

Restaurants and bars drove a gain of 280,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector last month, accounting for nearly one-third of the increase. Many states have eased capacity restrictions for these businesses.

Others sectors showing strong growth in March: Construction added 110,000 jobs after a weather-related decline in the previous month; education rose by more than 64,000 jobs as more schools went back to in-person learning; employment in professional and business services increased by 66,000, and manufacturers hired 53,000 workers. Jobs in health care, a key segment of the Massachusetts economy, was little changed.

The job market recovery is far from over. Compared with February 2020, the number of permanent job losers is 2.1 million higher, employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 3.1 million, or 18.5 percent,, and employment in retail is off 381,000.

The jobs report was the first released since former Boston mayor Marty Walsh was sworn in as the US secretary of labor. In a statement, Walsh lauded the employment gains but added a sobering reminder.

“America’s economy remains in a deep hole, and the negative effects are experienced disproportionately by lower income workers and those who faced structural inequities prior to the pandemic,” he said.

