As Boston ice cream shop J.P. Licks celebrates its 40th anniversary, expect ‘flavors from the vault’

Vincent Petryk, its founder and owner, said the business has come a long way from its original 500-square-foot space, which had “just enough room in the basement for our freezer and ice cream machine.” The company now has 17 locations in Massachusetts, and employs 375 workers during the summer.

It’s been 40 years since the first J.P. Licks ice cream shop opened in Jamaica Plain.

J.P. Licks is celebrating the milestone by bringing back One Sweet World Series — the flavor it debuted in 2004 when the Red Sox won their first World Series since 1918. It’s coffee ice cream with Heath Bar chunks and a caramel swirl.

The ice cream shop is also producing a line of hand-packed ice cream cakes ― with actual cake at the center ― as a nod to its birthday.

An ice cream birthday cake at J.P. Licks, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Petryk said customers should expect more “flavors from the vault,” and other new additions throughout the anniversary year.





