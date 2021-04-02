Wife wants to go on a college tour with her ex

My wife’s breakup, some 15 years ago, was horrific. Her ex left her for a close friend, to give you some idea. That stung her for a few years, but after some time, they’re now best buddies who co-parent two adults, who, in my opinion, are simply rude. One of them is settled in college and the other is still deciding between two schools in another state.

Q. I have been with my partner for 13 years and we got married two years ago, after a four-year separation. We have one teenage (adopted) son together and we are all three living in the same home. Here’s the problem: My wife has an ex-partner from long before and they have two children. They are both 20 years old.

Just an hour ago, my wife asked me if it would be OK if she and her ex went off to that state (far away) for a few days together to check out the schools that their son may end up going to. I have been exceptionally open to, and gracious with her ex as well as the two “children” helped raise for the first six or so years of our relationship. However, this lesbian triangulation does not sit well with me. I come from a family of divorce and there is no way in heck that my parents, after their split, would have ever considered flying across the country and likely sharing a hotel room (saving money) to help me vet schools while their spouses (the ex is single) are at home. This irks me to no end, and my passive-aggressive wife is now saying things about how she guesses she could go by herself “and do all that driving.” I’m not at all up for this. Am I being unreasonable?

UNREASONABLE?

A. I need to disclose that I have a biased lens here because I’m a child of divorce, just like you. My parents were not the kind of divorced people to take me on a college tour together. But wow, I would have been so excited had they pulled it off.

I can’t object to your ex planning a trip like this for a teen who’s about to make a big life change. It’s hard for me to think about it any other way.

The issue seems to be you and your partner. For some reason, you’re missing trust. Maybe you’re also missing attention — and fun — at home. Maybe that four-year separation left scars that haven’t been talked about. I guess my point is that the trip seems like a one-off thing. It doesn’t even sound like a romantic journey (I took my friend’s daughter on college tours in California and my back hurt after like four hours, and I was dehydrated after about one day. I mean, I loved it, but the experience was all about family and gathering information.)

Your partnership — what happens between the two of you at home — is the most important thing. If you can’t feel good about her co-parenting with a smile on her face, maybe the two of you could use some extra guidance in therapy. Perhaps there needs to be more planning for the happiness you share — your own family trips and romantic time. Maybe you need a third party to help you talk about your issues with the kids.

I don’t see your concerns as unreasonable, but I also don’t think they’re about a college visit road trip. They seem to be about something bigger.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I’m divorced. When my daughters were looking at schools, my ex-wife and I both went. When the older daughter went away to school, we both helped her move in. It’s what co-parents do. We stayed in different hotel rooms, split meals, split the cost of books, etc. I’m not sure what your question is, but if your partner wants to be a co-parent (which she should) then she should be allowed to be a co-parent.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE





^You’re so right. My ex, who is remarried, and I did the same. Far from an opportunity to revisit old feelings, it was an exercise in remaining civil.

OUTOFORDER





^Same here. For me it was “Thank God, we’re not together anymore.”

TALLTALES87





Your wife broke up with her ex 15 years ago — do you really think they’re going to hook up on the road? Especially if the kid’s in the room? Anyway, I sense this trip isn’t really the problem. Not only do you not trust her but you also don’t like her kids. Maybe that’s all warranted, but I’d focus on that and where it’s coming from. This college trip and your separate responses is a symptom of something else in your relationship.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





College trips during a pandemic aren’t exactly a fun vacation, so maybe you should be happy you don’t have to go?

SURFERROSA





I honestly think this trip is unearthing many issues that you have not dealt with, and I suggest individual counseling. Your letter is about a road trip but it seethes with resentment about a lot of other things. Get counseling. Determine whether you trust your wife. Learn how to have honest communication. Deal with your resentment.

BKLYNMOM





My divorced parents once took a plane trip together halfway across the world to visit my sister, and attended many other co-parenting events. My siblings and I feel very grateful and proud that they could. The only problem that ever happened was when my stepmother complained to me about this, because she wasn’t the center of attention. Don’t let that be you.

RANDOMKINDNESS

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein's "Love Letters" podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.








