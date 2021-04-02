Blind date: ‘I don’t get why people mention [exes] on a first date’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HIS EXES SAY: Routines bore him

HIS PERFECT MATE: Tall and ambitious

WALTER W.: 26 / education administrator

HIS HOBBIES: Travel, spin class

ON A DESERT ISLAND, HE’D BRING: An air fryer, an oversized tie-dye T-shirt, and a volleyball

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, BROOKLINE AND BOSTON

NEW BEGINNINGS

Rodriggo I showered, shaved, and did a face mask before picking up my takeout.

Walter I went for a run, picked up my to-go order, drank a glass of rose, and jammed out in my apartment. I made sure my background was picture perfect and logged on. We got right to talking.

Rodriggo He had a sweet and gentle voice. I liked that he wore a nice shirt and did his hair for our date. I was attracted to him and would say that he is the type of guy that I would chat with.

Walter He had his hair styled and was in a button-down. He looked comfortable and laid back, which I like.

Rodriggo Based on his body language, I could tell that he was comfortable with the virtual format and excited to chat.

Walter We talked about our takeout. I got Italian and he got Chinese; opposites attract, right?

READING THE SIGNS

Rodriggo We chatted about what prompted us to submit applications and what we do for fun outside of work and school.

Walter I immediately felt comfortable with him. We’re both conversationalists so it was never awkward. I discovered he’s a Libra. Not that either of us is super big into astrology but some of my favorite people are Libras, so that was a good sign.

Rodriggo He grew up in a small town and then moved to the city for school and work. He’s a pescatarian and likes to cook. We both enjoy being active, myself with cycling and him with workout classes.

Walter We both love the frozen food section at Trader Joe’s, dislike the Kardashians, but agree Kris Jenner is quite the businesswoman.

Rodriggo I ordered lo mein, kung pao chicken, and pungent ribs from Blossom Bar in Brookline, my favorite place for fine Chinese dishes.

Walter I ordered a three-course meal from Basile in the Back Bay. Arancini, Indian fusion masala ravioli, and vanilla crème brûlée. It was probably over the top but it was Boston Restaurant Week. It was honestly amazing.

A PASSING REFERENCE

Rodriggo Walter is my “type” of guy. I think we had great virtual chemistry.

Walter He did mention his ex. It was in passing and I understand people have exes, but I don’t get why people mention them on a first date.

Rodriggo We tiptoed around having to wake up early the next day.

Walter I was ready to wrap things because it was my Zoom breaking point. I did start feeling awkward at the end because I didn’t know how to end the call. Wrapping up a first-date conversation stresses me out because how do you gauge how you both feel?

Rodriggo Neither of us was sure how to formally end our date, it seems that we both enjoyed the date since we chatted for over two hours. We exchanged phone numbers!

Walter We exchanged numbers because it felt awkward not to. I think the vibe was mutual that we had a good time but weren’t going to hang out again.

SECOND DATE?

Rodriggo I would like to get to know Walter more, he seems like a nice guy with goals and ambition.

Walter No, I don’t see us going on another one. His future seems uncertain in terms of work/school; I want someone more stable.

POST-MORTEM

Rodriggo / B+

Walter / B-



