Five things to do, April 5-11

Tap into a lively conversation on “Native Americans and the National Consciousness” featuring US poet laureate Joy Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation. Harjo will read from her works. The free virtual event will be presented at 6 p.m. by Harvard’s Native American Program and the Harvard Art Museums. Registration required at harvardartmuseums.org.

Premiering Wednesday

Vanished

The infamous 1990 art heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum has never been solved. In This Is a Robbery, a four-part Netflix docu-series, filmmakers Nick and Colin Barnicle weave together 30 years’ worth of leads plus on-camera interviews to “map” the trail of one of the most significant art thefts ever. Netflix subscription required.

Friday

An Evening with Walt Whitman

Suspend your disbelief as Stephen Collins takes on the persona of Walt Whitman. Get ready to be transported to the Civil War era and other formative years of Whitman’s life during this virtual performance presented by History at Play. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at historyatplay.com. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

True Crime

Elon Green’s new book, Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York, tells the true story of a serial killer who preyed upon gay victims during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Join Green and gay rights activist Michael Bronski in a virtual discussion hosted by the Boston Public Library. Free; registration is required at bpl.org. 2 p.m.

Opening Saturday

A Sculptor’s World

Travel to Andover to the Addison Gallery of American Art to attend the opening of Mel Kendrick: Seeing Things in Things, an exhibit featuring more than 60 works of this Boston-born sculptor. Admission to the museum, open Fridays-Sundays, is free. To ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed, a timed reservation is required at addison.andover.edu.

