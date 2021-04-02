For sale: Garden-level living in Boston condos

CONDO FEE $239 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $390,000 in 2013

PROS This garden-level unit is in a 1900 brick building on a quiet street. The entry stairway, clad in brick and wainscoting, leads down to the main living area with hardwood floors. At the foot of the stairs is a large living room with street-level windows, and the bedroom is across the hall from the newer bath, storage, and laundry closets. But the real treasure here is at the end of the hall, where a south-facing glass door in the kitchen opens to a brick patio and lush, fenced yard. The eat-in kitchen has Corian counters, stainless appliances, and room for a desk by the exposed brick wall. CONS Bedroom doesn’t get much light.

Nancy A. Roth, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-429-6396, nancyrothre.com

499 SHAWMUT AVENUE #1 / SOUTH END Handout

$799,000

SQUARE FEET 905

CONDO FEE $298 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $524,000 in 2012

PROS The garden-level unit in this 1899 brick row house has hardwood floors, central air, and recessed lights. At the bottom of the entry stairs, find two bedrooms at left, one with a walk-in closet and interior shutters on the street-level windows. The living and dining area opens to the kitchen, updated with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and granite counters with mica highlights. The double-entry bath can be divided by a clever pocket door, offering privacy between the tiled shower and the main bath with laundry. Glass doors open to a patio and landscaped yard as large as the condo. CONS Lower ceilings than typical Victorian.

Diane Keliher, Keliher Real Estate, 617-875-8765, keliherrealestate.com

