Baker, Healey name 9 members to new Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission

State officials announced Thursday the appointment of the first nine members of a new Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission created by landmark policing legislation signed into law late last year.

Appointees to the so-called POST Commission include three police officers, two attorneys, a psychologist, a social worker, a retired judge, and an antiviolence activist, according to a joint statement from Governor Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey. They are eligible to serve five years.

The panel will create a mandatory process for the certification of officers, oversee investigations into misconduct, and have the power to revoke an officer’s license for certain misconduct, officials said. The commission can strip an officer’s certification if he or she is convicted of a felony, knowingly files a police report containing false information, or is found to engage in other misconduct.