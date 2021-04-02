Boston teen pleads guilty to 2018 manslaughter of 15-year-old in Cambridge

A Boston teenager was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge for the death of a 15-year-old girl with whom he had a falling out shortly before she was found unconscious on a Cambridge sidewalk, officials said Thursday.
Isaias Plaza, 19, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in the House of Correction. He must serve two years and the balance will be suspended for five years, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement. Plaza must also undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations upon his release, according to prosecutors.
On July 22, 2018, police responded to Cambridge Street at 6:30 p.m. for a report of a woman shoved to the ground. They arrived to find Richelle Robinson, of Cambridge, unresponsive and bleeding. An investigation revealed she had been walking to a friend’s house at the time, the statement said.
Witnesses told police they saw a man, later determined to be Plaza, leaving the scene on a bicycle wearing jeans and black sneakers with white soles. Plaza later burned the clothes to avoid being connected with Robinson’s death, the statement said.
Robinson was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead the next day. The state medical examiner’s office determined she died from blunt force trauma, the statement said.
Investigators learned that Robinson and Plaza knew each other and shared a group of friends. The two had a falling out in the weeks before her death, the statement said.
