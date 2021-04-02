Boston teen pleads guilty to 2018 manslaughter of 15-year-old in Cambridge

A Boston teenager was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge for the death of a 15-year-old girl with whom he had a falling out shortly before she was found unconscious on a Cambridge sidewalk, officials said Thursday.

Isaias Plaza, 19, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in the House of Correction. He must serve two years and the balance will be suspended for five years, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement. Plaza must also undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations upon his release, according to prosecutors.

On July 22, 2018, police responded to Cambridge Street at 6:30 p.m. for a report of a woman shoved to the ground. They arrived to find Richelle Robinson, of Cambridge, unresponsive and bleeding. An investigation revealed she had been walking to a friend’s house at the time, the statement said.