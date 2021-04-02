Governor Baker, wife traveling to Florida this weekend

“Governor Baker and Mrs. Baker will travel to Florida to attend to family matters and the governor will return on Sunday. The governor and first lady will comply with all Massachusetts travel protocols,” Baker spokeswoman Sarah Finlaw said in an email Friday.

Governor Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren, plan to travel to Florida this weekend, officials said.

The governor last month traveled to Florida following a death in the family.

Baker’s office said at the time that he would meet his wife in Florida to “attend to family affairs.” That Florida trip in early March marked the first time that Baker had left Massachusetts since he cut short a family vacation in Utah almost a year ago to return home and declare a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Matt Stout and Christina Prignano of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.