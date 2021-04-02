‘It means I have a family.’ N.H. woman adopts three siblings who spent 4 years in state care

“My heart is even fuller than my hands,” she said in a telephone interview.

Jennifer Tveter, 35, had been a foster parent to Jonathan, 10, Madeline, 8, and Benjamin, 6, since January 2019. She’s also mother to a 5-month-old baby named Finnegan.

A woman in Derry, N.H. adopted three siblings on Monday and the community celebrated the milestone with a parade.

Tveter said that Jonathan, Madeline, and Benjamin spent four years in the care of the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families.

“It’s been a long process for them,” she said.

Tveter works as a prevention coordinator for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. She signed up to become a foster parent in 2017 and received her license in 2018. When Jonathan, Madeline, and Benjamin moved in just over two years ago, they weren’t legally available for adoption.

“As soon as I met them, I fell in love with them,” she said of the siblings. “I filed [to adopt the children] as soon as I could.”

Tveter said she wanted to make sure they stayed together.

“They have been separated before,” she said. “I think the trauma of being separated from birth parents — even if it is the right decision — is hard enough.”

On Monday the paperwork went through and the adoption became official. Friends and family marked the occasion with a car parade, and the next day Tveter rented a bouncy house for the yard.

Benjamin, who’s in first grade, said he enjoyed the parade.

“It was fun because the police drove by, and our teachers and our principal,” he said.

Jonathan, who’s in fourth grade, also said celebrating their adoption was “super fun.”

“It was super exciting because we’ve been here for 795 days, and we’ve been in foster care for even longer than that,” he said.

Madeline, who’s in second grade, said their adoption means a lot to her and her two brothers.

“It means I have a family, and we can never get taken away and never get separated,” she said, “and we can live happily ever after.”





