Lowell man held without bail after allegedly dousing wife with gasoline, setting her on fire

A Lowell man who was arrested for allegedly setting fire to his wife while she lay in a bathtub was held without bail Friday, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
Santos Lebron De Los Santo, 42, of Lowell was arrested Wednesday after a passerby told police they saw flames coming from his home on Varnum Avenue in Lowell, Ryan’s office said in a statement.
When police arrived they found De Los Santo’s wife outside the home with serious burns covering most of her body. She was transported to Lowell General Hospital and later to a Boston area hospital, where she is in critical condition, the statement said.
An investigation by the District Attorney’s office, Lowell Fire, Lowell Police, and State Police alleges that De Los Santo entered the home’s bathroom — where his wife was in the bathtub portion of the shower — carrying a can of gasoline in one hand and a lighter in the other, the statement said. He then allegedly doused her with gasoline and lit her on fire.
De Los Santo was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury as a result of the attack on his wife, the statement said.
De Los Santo will return to court on April 12 for a dangerousness hearing, the statement said.
