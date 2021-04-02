Lowell man held without bail after allegedly dousing wife with gasoline, setting her on fire

A Lowell man who was arrested for allegedly setting fire to his wife while she lay in a bathtub was held without bail Friday, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Santos Lebron De Los Santo, 42, of Lowell was arrested Wednesday after a passerby told police they saw flames coming from his home on Varnum Avenue in Lowell, Ryan’s office said in a statement.

When police arrived they found De Los Santo’s wife outside the home with serious burns covering most of her body. She was transported to Lowell General Hospital and later to a Boston area hospital, where she is in critical condition, the statement said.