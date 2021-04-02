Man wanted for several crimes in Methuen arrested, ‘ghost gun’ confiscated, officials said

Marino Pimental, 20, was arrested on warrants charging him with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, firearms violations and making threats, State Police said in a statement.

A man wanted for armed robbery and other criminal offenses in Methuen was found Thursday at a Lawrence home, where police also confiscated a “ghost gun,” State Police said.

The search for Pimental began last summer, when state troopers checked numerous addresses and interviewed several sources, but were not able to find him, the statement said.

On Thursday morning, troopers and Lawrence officers arrived at an address on Fern Street in Lawrence. A woman who answered the door gave a false name to officers. g She was later identified as Glenny Torbio, 39, and arrested on a warrant for narcotics distribution, State Police said.

Advertisement

Pimental was found in a bedroom and taken into custody. Troopers confiscated a handgun next to him on the television stand, which they suspected to be an untraceable “ghost gun” assembled from parts purchased separately, State Police said.

During the search, 17 rounds of ammunition and numerous pills suspected to be Xanax were also recovered, State Police said.

Pimental could face other pending charges in addition to his warrants.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.