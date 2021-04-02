Opening Day, but a whole new ballgame

But in what has typically served as an annual celebration in the city — the unofficial end of winter and a sign of good things to come — the scene at Fenway Park served also as a reminder of how far we still have to go.

On Opening Day Friday, for the first time in over a year, the Boston Red Sox would play in front of a crowd. A small and dispersed crowd, yes. But a crowd nonetheless.

It seemed as good a metaphor as any for the current state of the world — a stab at normalcy at a time when normalcy remains elusive.

Even as more and more Americans continue to receive vaccines and the world moves to reopen, the pandemic headlines remain bleak. A dangerous variant is pushing up case numbers in states like Michigan and Florida. In Baltimore, the home of the Red Sox’ Friday opponent, a lab catastrophe recently rendered millions of much-needed vaccine doses unusable.

In the neighborhood surrounding the ballpark, meanwhile, signs of the virus’s lasting effects were everywhere. The usually bustling Kenmore Station, where a sea of fans ordinarily spills happily onto Commonwealth Avenue for the short walk to Fenway, was largely deserted an hour or two before game time. Once popular restaurants sat empty, their windows taped over — casualties of a pandemic into its second year.

“There’s always a buzz on Opening Day,” said Tom McAuliffe II, of Hudson. “Whether the team is going to win the World Series or not, there’s a buzz.

“And there’s just not today.”

There were a few signs of life, of course, in what had been a much-anticipated afternoon.

Music pumped from ballpark speakers, and sausages sizzled at the various food carts. A surprisingly good David Ortiz impersonator wandered the streets outside the ballpark, taking selfies with fans. But with only 4,500 or so people allowed in for the game, foot traffic was minimal and the atmosphere known as one of the best in baseball was a shell of what it typically is.

A woman walked up and down Lansdowne Street, yelling “programs” in a feeble enterprise. There was a certain resignation in the muttered overtures of the scalpers.

Everywhere were posted signs reminding fans to social distance and wear a mask at all times.

Ryan Jones, the vice president of operations for the Lyons Group, which owns a slew of Fenway-area restaurants, looked out over the scene and did his best to remain optimistic. The Lansdowne Pub, he said, was staffed at just a third of what it would typically be during Opening Day, and was expecting about a third of the usual business.

But Jones had hope, he said, that things would steadily improve throughout the spring and summer, and that more and more fans would fill the street and its bars on game nights.

“After last year,” he said, “I think we’re just trying to control what we can control.”

For those who’d managed to wrangle tickets, though, the game offered, at the very least, a three-hour escape from the doldrums of the past year.

“This is our first big outing,” said Lorraine DiGiacomo, 65, of Long Island. “We haven’t done a darn thing this whole year.”

It was her husband’s birthday on Friday. Jim DiGiacomo had fallen for the Red Sox at age 7, even though he’s from New York — “Seven years old, you grab onto everything,” he explained — and never let go, attending games at Fenway throughout the years.

None had been quite like Friday’s rendition, he acknowledged.

“But you know what?” he said. “It’s Boston, it’s the Red Sox, and we’re here.”

For some, meanwhile, the game represented the renewal of an annual ritual.

“I took this little guy to Opening Day 44 years ago,” said Tom McAuliffe, motioning to his now grown son — and the two had gone together every year since.

They’d been to games in snow, in rain, in temperatures that hovered below freezing. Once, they came out, watched Ray Charles sing “America the Beautiful” in the pouring rain, then left when the game was called minutes before the first pitch.

And while it was true that Friday’s game would be unique, it was also far preferable to last year’s Opening Day, in July, when the younger McAuliffe watched alone in his bedroom, sick with COVID.

One man happy to be back where he was? Harry Pateras, the proprietor of Sausage Connection, a fine-smelling cart set up at the top of the hill on Lansdowne Street.

Pateras had been hawking something or other outside Fenway Park since 1978, back when he’d lug bags of peanuts in on the MBTA. Last summer, though, unable to work the cart during a season with no fans, he was relegated to an endless stream of household chores — painting, landscaping, the works.

“Forty years of house catch-up,” said his wife, Zoe, who was handling the grill and tending to the occasional customer.

“I had back aches from all the work,” Harry Pateras admitted. “Here, I’m used to the routine. Hanging off ladders? I’m not too used to that.”

As game time approached, the streets surrounding the ballpark began to fill a bit. Groups of young men in Eovaldi and Devers jerseys strolled toward the gates. There were husbands and wives. Fathers and sons.

Just before 2 p.m., the sound of the national anthem could be heard outside. A trio of planes flew over the ballpark, so low you felt like you could touch them, and the public address announcer introduced those who’d be tossing out a ceremonial first pitch.

At one point, the music blared, and the Red Sox took the field, and for the first time in a long time, a Fenway Park crowd reacted in unison.

It wasn’t a roar, certainly, but at least it was something.

