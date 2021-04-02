RMV vehicle inspection system shutdown could last into next week, company says

“At this time, we anticipate the program will be back on l ine next week at the earliest,” Applus said in a statement Thursday. “It is important to note that we want to make sure we have resolved all issues before restarting the system in order to avoid any additional delays or inconvenience once the program is back up and running.”

In a statement Thursday, Applus Technologies Inc. said the company detected the malware attack Tuesday and responded by shutting down the computer network that tracks vehicle inspections at sites across Massachusetts. Technicians have since been working to safely restart the network, but has not yet succeeded.

The company that operates the Registry of Motor Vehicle vehicle inspection program is warning the shutdown caused by a malware attack could last into next week, a longer service suspension than the Baker administration has so far acknowledged.

The company said it hopes to a conduct virtual meeting with service station owners and managers Friday to provide an update on the inquiry.

However, the RMV has said inspections are on hold only through this Sunday.

“Due to a production issue with our vendor Applus Technologies, inspection stations will be unable to inspect vehicles Friday 4/2 through Sunday 4/4,” the RMV tweeted on its official Twitter account.

The RMV is also asking law enforcement not to ticket anyone with an inspection sticker that expired in March or anyone who operates a vehicle with a failed inspection sticker for the next 60 days. Officials estimate there are between 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles that may still have a March sticker and require an inspection.

The RMV said that historically motor vehicle inspections average about 15,000 per day statewide, with up to 20,000 or more inspections conducted on the first two days of the month and last two days.

