Residents asked to shelter in place Thursday night after teenager shot in Stoughton

As of Friday, no arrests had been made and the suspects remained at large, according to Deputy Chief Brian Holmes.

Some residents in Stoughton were asked to shelter in place after a teenager was shot at his home Thursday night and two suspects fled from the scene, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred at 8:46 p.m. at the teenager’s home on Sumner Street in Stoughton. Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place while police searched the area for the two suspects. At 11:14 p.m. police announced on Twitter that they had called off the search.

“After searching the wooded areas and neighborhoods for several hours we have called off our search,” the tweet said. “Our work is not done for the night as we are following up on the tips we have received. Please be aware of your surroundings.”

Police said they believe it was a targeted shooting.

“We would like to stress to the neighboring community that our streets are safe,” police wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “If we thought they weren’t we would communicate that to you. We appreciate your cooperation last night and we understand that it was unnerving to see your police department ask you to shelter in your own homes while we searched for a gunman.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.

