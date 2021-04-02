Town of Dighton receives Civil War hero’s Medal of Honor

Anderson captured the 27th South Carolina Infantry Regiment’s flag and its flag-bearer, which the statement said resulted in the regiment being effectively unable to communicate with the Confederacy.

Private Frederick Charles Anderson earned the medal in September of 1864 for his service during the Battle of Globe Tavern during the Civil War, a statement from Town Administrator Michael Mullen Jr. said.

The family of a Civil War veteran donated the medal he earned fighting on behalf of the Union to the town of Dighton on Tuesday, town officials said.

The medal is the nation’s highest military honor. It was given to Anderson for “conspicuous gallantry and good conduct displayed in capturing on the field of battle flags from the enemy,” according to a town proclamation.

“So many people who have never been in the armed forces don’t have the appreciation for what it takes to be awarded any decoration for military service,” retired Air Force Colonel Bob Perry said in the statement. “The Medal of Honor requires extraordinary dedication, valor, and courage while under fire. Pvt. Anderson clearly demonstrated all of those traits.”

The medal was donated to the town in a Tuesday ceremony at Anderson’s gravesite, the statement said. During the ceremony, Dighton dedicated a bridge in Anderson’s honor. State legislators and town officials were in attendance at the ceremony, as was Anderson’s great-great-granddaughter, Cecelia Miles.

Miles presented the Medal of Honor to Perry during the ceremony, the statement said. Perry was presented the medal because he is the “highest-ranking veteran within the community.”

Anderson’s grave was discovered 12 years ago by Charlie Mogazyel, a Pawtucket, R.I., resident whose obituary describes him as an advocate for Medal of Honor recipients. Mogazyel’s wife and daughter were in attendance at the ceremony.

A proclamation passed in Anderson’s honor designated Dighton as a “Medal of Honor Community.”

“The Town of Dighton is so fortunate to be a Medal of Honor Community and to be part of American history itself,” Dighton Board of Selectmen Chairman Zografos said in the statement. “Most importantly, thank you to Pvt. Anderson and his family for their heroism, service, and commitment to our country.”

