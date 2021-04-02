Two men indicted in separate murder cases in Brockton

Witchael Normil, 25, is accused of fatally shooting Marshawn A. Potts, 26, in Brockton in December of 2019. Authorities said Normil fled to the Dominican Republic and was placed on the State Police most-wanted list after authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest three days after the shooting. Normil was apprehended by US Marshals on Oct. 21, 2020, and was deported to New York the next day where he was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Indictments were brought against two men Friday in a pair of separate murder cases in Brockton, the Plymouth district attorney’s office announced.

Normil was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Friday on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, subsequent offense, and armed career criminal level II, officials said.

Potts was found dead from a gunshot wound in the driveway of 10 Shaw Road in Brockton where police responded to 911 callers reporting a person had been shot about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2019, officials said.

Also on Friday, Robert J. Savignano, 25, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on a murder charge for the fatal stabbing of his roommate, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

Savignano is accused of stabbing James E. Jennette, 35, during an altercation in their 158 Lisa Drive home, the statement said.

On the night of Jan. 2, officers arrived at the home after receiving multiple 911 calls. Police said they found Jennette unresponsive and bleeding from multiple stab wounds, according to the statement.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Savignano and Normil are expected to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date, the statements said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.