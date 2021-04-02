CDC says it is low-risk for fully vaccinated people to travel

The long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is welcome news for the growing number of vaccinated adults who want greater freedom to visit family members and take vacations for the first time in a year. It is also expected to help boost the travel and airline industries that have been seeking a relaxation of restrictions.

While fully vaccinated people are at lower risk of infection, the officials said, they are still not recommending travel due to the rising number of cases in the United States and globally.

Federal health officials gave the green light Friday for fully vaccinated people to resume travel as more than 100 million Americans have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and evidence mounts of the shots’ effectiveness.

Advertisement

The agency updated its guidance because of several newly released studies documenting the strong real-world effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines in helping to protect against infection and spread of the virus, and the rapid pace of vaccinations, now close to 3 million people a day.

But CDC Director Rochelle Walensky cautioned in a White House briefing Friday that while fully vaccinated people can now travel at low risk to themselves, “I would advocate against general travel overall. Our guidance is silent on recommending or not recommending fully vaccinated people travel. Our guidance speaks to the safety of doing so.”

Providing guidance amid a changing pandemic and science is complex, she acknowledged.

"The science shows us that getting fully vaccinated allows you to do more things safely and it's important for us to provide that guidance even in the context of rising cases," Walensky said. " . . . At the same time, we must balance the science with the fact that most Americans are not yet fully vaccinated, which is likely contributing to a rise in cases."

Advertisement

For that reason, she said, the CDC has to continue to reinforce messages about the critical importance of prevention measures such as mask-wearing.

For domestic travel, people who are two weeks past their final shot do not need to get a coronavirus test before or after trips and do not need to self-quarantine after travel unless it is required by a state or local jurisdiction. That means fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandchildren without getting a coronavirus test or self-quarantining, provided they follow the other recommended public health measures, such as wearing masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

For international travel, fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested before they leave the United States unless it is required by the destination, the guidance says. For their return to the United States, fully vaccinated people should get tested and have a negative result before they board an international flight back to the United States. And they should also be tested three to five days after arrival back in the United States.

Nearly 40 percent of all adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 1 in 5 adults are now fully vaccinated, including more than half of seniors, according to the CDC. On Friday, the United States is expected to pass the milestone of 100 million people getting at least one dose.

Friday's guidance builds on the agency's initial recommendations last month that said fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. Those recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with unvaccinated members in one other household considered at low risk for severe disease, such as vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren. Fully vaccinated people, the agency said, should keep following health and safety precautions in public, including wearing a mask.

Advertisement

Since the initial guidance was released March 8, the number of Americans who are fully vaccinated has almost doubled, to over 56 million people, or about 17 percent of the total population, according to the CDC.

The CDC’s guidance for nonvaccinated travelers remain the same: They must still get tested one to three days before traveling domestically and again, three to five days afterward. And they should also self-quarantine for seven days after the trip’s conclusion, or for 10 days if they don’t get tested afterward.

The changes for the fully vaccinated are another piece of good news for the air and travel industries, which have been pushing the CDC to update its recommendations. The updated guidance is likely to give another boost to airlines, which last month recorded their best month for passenger traffic since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration said there were 26 days in March when more than a million people moved through security checkpoints. That number is still far below 2019 when TSA was routinely screening more than 2 million passengers a day, but significantly higher than this point last year. For example on April 1 of last year, only 124,021 people moved through those checkpoints.

Advertisement

The gains have largely been driven by domestic travelers; more lucrative business customers still have not returned. Even so, airlines executives are hopeful the spring travel boom will translate to a busy summer season.

In addition to urging the CDC to update its travel guidance for those who have been fully vaccinated, the industry is also pushing the administration to lift restrictions on international visitors.