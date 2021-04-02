The deadline is approaching for Biden to make a huge — and little-discussed — decision. And there is no easy answer

During his first formal news conference last week, Biden made his most extensive public comments yet on the topic. He said it’s unlikely that he could pull out all American troops by the deadline set forth in the agreement. But, after a follow-up question about whether there would be American troops there a year from now, Biden answered: “I can’t picture that being the case.”

Among the things President Biden inherited from Donald Trump was an agreement with the Taliban for American forces to entirely leave Afghanistan by May 1. As a presidential candidate, Biden said he wanted to withdraw troops from the Middle East, including Afghanistan, to “end forever wars.” But as president he has said very little about whether he accepts the premise of the Trump-Taliban agreement — and much less on when specifically the troops will be gone.

American military involvement began in 2001 as a response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The stated goal was to root out the terror group Al Qaeda and the Taliban military forces protecting it, and the US later expanded into regime change to replace the Taliban with a western-style democracy.

Nearly 20 years since the first missile strikes, Al Qaeda is, for all intents and purposes, over. But America massively failed to get rid of the Taliban. Just as the British and the Soviets failed in Afghanistan, so too did America. That, at least, must be admitted if the United States pulls out now.

Trump wanted out and has been drawing down troops for well over a year. The agreement with the Taliban was fairly straightforward: if they stop attacking foreign troops and if they don’t make friends with terrorists groups, then the remaining US troops would leave — and the NATO troops there would probably go also.

Last month the US government announced that there are currently 3,500 American troops remaining in Afghanistan. On top of that are 7,500 troops from other NATO member nations.

However, staying, leaving, or something in the middle could immediately imperil Biden’s term and potentially suck America back into the country for years more. Let’s briefly explore the options:

Leaving

Leaving soon means one thing: the Taliban won. Heck, Taliban leaders already think they won and it is hard to tell them they are really wrong. After all, the mere fact that the United States only negotiated with the Taliban and cut out the elected Afghan government sort of says it all.

However, while leaving seems clean ― especially if Americans have had enough ― it is far from simple. America has been encouraging the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government on some type of power-sharing agreement after the deadline. The talks are ongoing, but every analyst comes to the same conclusion: the Taliban are only saying the right things and have no incentive to share power. If an agreement is not reached, there could be a bloody civil war that might bring the US back into the country, especially if Iran or Russia take sides in the conflict.

In other words, walking away may not mean actually walking away.

Staying for a long time

The choice for Biden appears binary: stay or go. And unlike the three previous presidents, Biden actually faces a hard deadline to make this decision. Until now it has largely been just variations of the status quo.

Staying longer does, in theory, have advantages. It keeps the nation somewhat stable. For example, 80 percent of the nation’s budget comes from other countries giving aid. As long as that continues, then the country is less likely to collapse.

It should also be said that Afghan women have a lot riding on American involvement in the country. Before 2001, girls could not go to school. Today, women are professionals and serving in elected office. It has been a remarkable turnaround, though women still face challenges. And in the areas where the Taliban are back in charge, it has set women back.

Indeed, while many American feminist groups are focused on what might happen down the road with abortion rights in the US Supreme Court, there may not be any greater cause for women on the planet right now than Biden’s decision on Afghanistan, at least one where someone in power has direct control.

But choosing to stay and ripping up the Trump-Taliban agreement also has consequences. The Taliban has held up its end and not attacked Americans since the agreement was signed. But if Biden throws out the agreement, all bets would be off and the Taliban would feel robbed of power. Violence could escalate.

Then the question becomes, how does America respond to these attacks? One simple answer: ramp up troop levels.

But the third door...

It is easy to see how leaving or staying could quickly take over Biden’s first term as America spirals into a major Middle East conflict. But there is a third door, and Biden and the American Congress seem to be interested in opening it: delay.

A bipartisan Congressional report suggested this was the best option. But delaying means that all of NATO has to agree, and the Taliban have to accept that this will be in their interest.

If Biden lays out a path for the Americans to leave within a year, that could help. But so does the fact that the Taliban — or whoever is in power — needs foreign aid to govern.

But, by definition, delay is only a temporary measure.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.