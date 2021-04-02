Is Mass. heading for a third coronavirus surge? These charts show why experts are worried

“It looks to me like we’re very much entering into another surge,” Northeastern University epidemiologist Samuel Scarpino said this week.

The seven-day average of reported cases, which hovered at just over 1,300 in early March, has now climbed to over 2,000. Hospitalizations, which tend to follow a surge in cases, have begun to tick up again. Test positivity rates are also on the rise, reaching 4.2 percent statewide when college testing programs are factored out.

Coronavirus case counts and other metrics are on the rise, sending worrisome signals about a possible third surge of the deadly virus in Massachusetts.

At the same time, Scarpino said, this surge may not be as bad as the two previous ones, which hit last spring and last fall. Factors working in our favor include a rising level of vaccinations, especially among older residents and vulnerable populations, and the protection ramping up in the systems of those vaccinated weeks ago, he said.

“While the cases are going up, we’re also building up immunity,” he said. “It feels like a coin flip, basically.”

Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a former top Obama administration public health official, said, “We may well be poised to enter a third surge in our state, which would be so demoralizing and potentially devastating.”

The warnings about Massachusetts come as officials and experts have been cautioning about the possibility of a fourth surge nationally fueled by fast-spreading coronavirus variants and aided by people letting down their guard. (A new surge would be Massachusetts’ third surge because the state avoided a surge that hit much of the rest of the country last summer.)

Here’s a look at some of the key metrics that have people concerned about Massachusetts:

CASES

The seven-day average of confirmed coronavirus cases plummeted from highs reached early this year. But it has been rising for about three weeks.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients also dropped from highs reached early this year. But the number has been inching up for about the past two weeks.

DEATHS

Coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts dropped from a high point early this year to a plateau about two weeks ago, then ticked up and down. In recent days, the numbers have edged downward. But as more people become hospitalized, will these numbers head back up?

HIGH-RISK COMMUNITIES

The number of Massachusetts communities deemed at high risk from coronavirus has risen to 55 from 32 last week. The categorization is based on a combination of cases per 100,000 residents and test positivity rates over a two-week period. For towns below 10,000 people, the criteria for being high-risk is simply 25 total cases.

CASES IN SCHOOLS

Weekly reports of coronavirus cases among students and staff in schools have been generally on the rise since the end of February, when pool testing began in hundreds of schools. The latest report showed the highest weekly total since the start of the academic year.

Koh, who is also a former Massachusetts public health commissioner, said he felt it was too early to declare the state was in a surge because the state hadn’t yet seen “an irrefutable, sustained rise in disease burden as reflected by increased cases, test positivity rates, hospitalizations, and eventually deaths.”

But he said, “At the very least, the previous rapid drop in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has ended abruptly, which is not what anyone wants to see.”

He said officials needed to keep a close eye on the trends. “In the meantime, we need to continue to accelerate vaccinations, monitor the dynamics of the variants, and continue all prevention measures until further notice,” Koh said.

“We are still running a public health marathon and we can’t quit with the finish line in sight,” he said.

