Photos: US Capitol locked down after driver rams into barricade, killing police officer

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated April 2, 2021, 3 minutes ago
US Capitol Police officers stood near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday.
US Capitol Police officers stood near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

A United States Capitol Police officer has died after a man drove into a barricade near the Capitol on Friday afternoon. The suspect was fatally shot by police after he exited the car holding a knife, authorities said.

The building and surrounding area have been under additional security since the Jan. 6 insurrection in which a violent mob stormed the Capitol in support of Donald Trump as lawmakers confirmed Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Here’s a look at photos from the scene as the situation unfolds.

Police officers gathered near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on Friday.
Police officers gathered near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on Friday. J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
Police and fire officials stood near a car that crashed into a barrier.
Police and fire officials stood near a car that crashed into a barrier.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
Members of the police and National Guard blocked a street near the US Capitol on Friday.
Members of the police and National Guard blocked a street near the US Capitol on Friday.ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images
Police and other officials gathered near the scene.
Police and other officials gathered near the scene.Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Members of the National Guard and a US Capitol Police officer patrolled after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the Capitol.
Members of the National Guard and a US Capitol Police officer patrolled after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the Capitol.Alex Brandon/Associated Press
US Capitol Police and National Guard soliders patrolled near the US Capitol.
US Capitol Police and National Guard soliders patrolled near the US Capitol.Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Members of the US Capitol Police near the scene.
Members of the US Capitol Police near the scene.Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
National Guard stood guard.
National Guard stood guard.Win McNamee/Getty

