Photos: US Capitol locked down after driver rams into barricade, killing police officer

A United States Capitol Police officer has died after a man drove into a barricade near the Capitol on Friday afternoon. The suspect was fatally shot by police after he exited the car holding a knife, authorities said.
The building and surrounding area have been under additional security since the Jan. 6 insurrection in which a violent mob stormed the Capitol in support of Donald Trump as lawmakers confirmed Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Here’s a look at photos from the scene as the situation unfolds.
🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 2, 2021
Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021
