Photos: US Capitol locked down after driver rams into barricade, killing police officer

A United States Capitol Police officer has died after a man drove into a barricade near the Capitol on Friday afternoon. The suspect was fatally shot by police after he exited the car holding a knife, authorities said.

The building and surrounding area have been under additional security since the Jan. 6 insurrection in which a violent mob stormed the Capitol in support of Donald Trump as lawmakers confirmed Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Here’s a look at photos from the scene as the situation unfolds.