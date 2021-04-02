Mass. reports 95,852 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 95,852 to 3,734,442, state officials reported Friday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Thursday, when 83,879 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to about 85.8 percent of the 4,351,410 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,325,040 first shots and 1,315,619 second shots of the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines. It also included 93,783 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,409,402.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for a year.

