Genocide education starts now, if it hasn’t already

Educators have a unique opportunity to have an impact on students at an early age. Auschwitz is the world’s largest cemetery. There are no gravestones, just remnants of the gas chambers. There is the entrance gate and buildings housing haunted memories of torture and death.

The article “Calls grow for education on Holocaust,” by Naomi Martin ( Page A1, March 31 ), was a harsh reminder that the Holocaust could be forgotten. After all, time makes memory fade, and the eyewitnesses are dying. Therefore, we must teach the lesson that hate can lead to genocide.

We must teach the lesson of what hate can grow into

I visited Auschwitz in 1979 with a US government fact-finding commission. The visual site is literally sickening. The audible of the word “Auschwitz” belongs in a classroom, not on the football field. I commend educators for acting. The horror of the Holocaust deserves nothing less.

Steven A. Ludsin

East Hampton, N.Y.

The writer was a member of the President’s Commission on the Holocaust and the first US Holocaust Memorial Council, which created the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.





A film to assign a class on the Holocaust

I would like to suggest to Duxbury’s school system that parents, faculty, and students watch a documentary movie together: “Night and Fog” by Alain Resnais.

Resnais made the film 10 years after the liberation of the concentration camps at the end of World War II. It is a hard slog, but it tells what happened, unblinkingly. As a naive kid from the Boston suburbs coming to college in 1961, I really had no idea about the Holocaust, except as an abstract fact of history. Seeing “Night and Fog” that year made me understand how deep unconscious biases can lead individuals, possibly including me, to join in group cruelties, particularly if leaders emerge lacking empathy and corrupted by power.

The Holocaust was a result of this, as were other horrors of the 20th century, unfortunately continuing into the present. The daily news has constant reminders of where this unconsciousness can lead.

Henry Stone

Weston





Anti-Semitism, racism are born of ignorance

Reading the articles and reader responses (”A coach is fired, but now the work must begin,” Letters, March 27) about the beloved Duxbury football team, and wondering how these kids (the coach is another story) became so brazen has me recalling my childhood.

The Globe suggested in its March 27 editorial, “Lessons from Duxbury High: A ‘never again’ moment,” that this is a teachable moment, but hard, gut-wrenching teachable moments are hard to produce in places like Duxbury (and my own community), where upsetting precious kids is off the table, especially champion football players.

How do you deal with hate in a coddled white world? Much of anti-Semitism and racism is born through ignorance that’s often been cultivated since childhood.

I grew up in Newton Highlands in the 1960s when it was a cultural mix of working people, and maybe half of the junior high was made up of Jewish kids from other parts of the city. What happened to the Jews in the 1930s and throughout World War II was never a mystery to us.

In seventh grade, we sat in the auditorium and listened to Holocaust survivors talk about their experiences, and sat through black-and-white films of Jews coming off loaded train cars and walking into gas chambers with their prison suits falling off their emaciated bodies.

We had other teachable moments in seventh grade that are still etched in my memory and conscience. We had a former Harlem social worker who had recently moved from New York to our city come in and talk about racism and poverty. He showed us a film of him lovingly counseling and befriending Black and Hispanic people struggling with addiction.

Could these “teachable moments” happen in today’s suburban schools? These kids need to be brought into history that’s full of pain and hate, and taught the opposite, without the hovering parental fear of their child’s fragility.

Paul J. Smith

Norfolk





Genocide education calls for a broad focus

If the Globe and state lawmakers are serious, and the proposed Genocide Education Act truly is aimed at educating Massachusetts students about genocide, it needs to focus across the board on genocide in world history.

The genocide of Nazi Germany against Jews, Gypsies, homosexuals, and dissidents during the 1930s and 1940s is atrocious and should always be part of students’ world history education, but courses also must include other instances of genocide.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines genocide as “the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political or cultural group.” Students ought to learn about the Edict of Nantes (1598) and the Edict of Fontainebleau (1695) that revoked it, and the slaughter of Protestants by Catholics in France, as well as the Armenian genocide, the Chinese genocide from 350 against the ethnic Jie to the current campaign against the Uighur, and Rwanda in Africa in 1994.

Almost no part of the world has been exempt from this sort of atrocity back through history.

Priscilla M. Leith

Needham