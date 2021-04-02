Bishop Fenwick football scores early, then unleashes relentless D in Catholic Central win over Feehan

That’s precisely what the the visiting Crusaders did, scoring three times in the game’s first 13 minutes, then relying on their defense to take care of things the rest of the way in a 21-7 victory on a chilly, blustery night at McGrath Field.

“We wanted to come out, smack them in the mouth and put some points on the board,” said senior Jake Connolly.

Coming off two dominant wins, Bishop Fenwick had a specific strategy at the outset of its Thursday night showdown with Catholic Central foe Bishop Feehan.

Connolly had two of those early touchdowns, finishing with 91 combined rushing and receiving yards. With a minute left in the first quarter and Fenwick (3-0) already up 7-0 on a 3-yard touchdown by senior Tucker Destino, Connolly caught a screen pass and weaved through the Shamrocks defense for a 20-yard score.

“Because in our previous games we went deep ball, deep ball over and over again, we knew they would be playing back a little bit,” Connolly said. “That tunnel screen, we knew it was going to be open.”

“The timing of it was perfect,” added Fenwick coach David Woods. “We’ve been running it for four years and tonight’s the best timing we’ve had on it.”

Less than a minute later, Crusaders cornerback Steven Bua picked off a pass and returned it to Feehan’s 4-yard line. Two plays later, Connolly plunged into the end zone for a 21-0 lead.

Fenwick’s three scoring drives went a total of just 78 yards. A 22-yard punt return set the Crusaders up with a 34-yard field goal on their first drive and a short punt left them with just 40 yards to pay dirt on their second possession.

“We came out flying on offense early,” Woods said. “The wind and the short field helped a lot.”

From there, it was all about the Fenwick defense, which has allowed just two touchdowns through 12 quarters.

“Our defense really played phenomenal tonight. It was good to see them play that well,” Woods said. “We have a bunch of aggressive guys. They play to the whistle. They swarm. They get after the ball. We have guys on the bench who we rotate in who are just as good as the guys on the field. We just have 13-14 guys who love to play and love to get after it. It’s fun to watch.”

Feehan (1-2) finally cracked the scoreboard with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. After a 62-yard pass down the left sideline from junior quarterback Aidan Crump to senior tight end Billy Oram, Crump tossed up a jump ball that junior tight end Robert Pombriant pulled down over a Fenwick defender in the end zone, capping a 90-yard drive.

“That kid made a phenomenal catch,” Woods said. “What are you going to do? You have to take your hat off to the kid. Great catch. Great throw. That’s a good team. The quarterback is a talented kid. The tailback runs hard.”

In fact, Feehan finished with more total offense (210-201) than Fenwick, thanks to 144 passing yards from Crump, who did throw two interceptions, with the second one coming in the end zone on the final play of the first half.

Fenwick was led by Destino’s 76 rushing yards on 18 carries. Connolly added 47 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards. Oram finished with three catches for 89 yards and Pombriant had three grabs for 40 yards for the Shamrocks, who got 56 rushing yards on 15 carries from sophomore back Nick Yanchuk.

Archbishop Williams 35, Arlington Catholic 8 — Junior quarterback Will Leclair tossed three touchdown passes in the first half, including a 41-yard strike to Matt Kowalski on the first offensive play, as the host Bishops (3-1) cruised to the Catholic Central win. Sean Harrington and Tyler Cooley each added a rushing score in a 35-point first half.

Blue Hills 20, West Bridgewater 14 — Devlin Young rushed for two touchdowns for the visiting Warriors (2-0), a 45-yard run in the third quarter and a 16-yard go-ahead score with just over a minute left in regulation to fuel the Mayflower victory.

Brighton 16, Tech Boston 14 — Sahmir Morales scampered in for the tying touchdown from 3 yards out in the fourth quarter and connected with Jathan Greene for the go-ahead two-point conversion to power Brighton to the Boston City League win. Greene rushed for 144 yards on 16 carries.

Cambridge 48, Wayland 42 — Senior quarterback Ashur Carraha accounted for six total touchdowns (5 passing, 1 rushing), including a go-ahead 38-yard score to Jaron Dottin with 38 seconds left as the Falcons overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to capture the Dual County League road win. Carraha (17-of-33 passing, 274 yards) also tossed touchdown passes of 50 and 24 yards to Dottin (8 catches, 143 yards) and connected with Yonas Mulugeta on a 39-yard score. Senior Jaison Tucker had touchdown runs of 51, 13, and 53 yards and hauled in a 73-yard pass from Luke Tacelli for the Wayland.

Canton 17, Sharon 6 — Vincent O’Brien (33 yards) and Andrew Butler (32 yards) reeled in first-half touchdown receptions and Will Keefe drilled a 33-yard field goal to power the Bulldogs (2-2) to the Hockomock win.

Foxborough 40, Oliver Ames 6 — Cam Prescott threw for three touchdowns, including a 57-yard strike to Tom Sharkey late in the first half for the visiting Warriors (3-1) in the Hockomock League victory. Luis Sulham hauled in TD catches of 29 and 12 yard scores.

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Waltham 0 — Senior captain Collin Murphy forced a fumble, scooped up another, and picked off another a pass as the host Warriors (4-0) waltzed to the Dual County League win. L-S rushed for all six touchdowns, the first four from inside the 10, and the final two from the 10.

Marshfield 48, Plymouth North 0 — Junior Owen Masterson had a career night for the Rams (3-0) in the Patriot League win, scoring from 4 and 6 yards out and tossing TD passes of 11, 17 and 39 yards.

North Quincy 28, Hanover 13 — Liam Hines rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns (3, 2, and 3 yards) on 26 carries for the host Red Raiders (2-1) in the Patriot League win.

Peabody 24, Danvers 7 — Senior Kyle Maglione ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns and added an interception and two sacks on defense to lead the host Tanners (2-1) in the Northeast Conference win. Quarterback Shea Lynch sealed the victory in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vecchio.

Plymouth South 39, Pembroke 13 — Freshman Casious Johnson ran for touchdowns of 7, 4, and 39 yards as the host Panthers (3-1) scored 32 unanswered points in the Patriot League win. Drew Hall put South on the board first with a 37-yard scramble in the first quarter and added a 25-yard strike to Carl Lockhart in the third quarter.

Scituate 40, Quincy 13 — Andrew Bossey (13 carries, 102 yards) rushed for first-half touchdowns of 15, 9, and 13 yards as the host Sailors (3-0) soared to a 33-0 cushion in the first half of the Patriot League win.

Wellesley 26, Weymouth 7 — Sophomore Vincent Ferrara (230 yards passing) connected with senior Anthony Perez for scoring strikes of 32 (first quarter) and 75 yards (third quarter) to propel the visiting Raiders (3-1) to the Bay State Conference win. John Yen recorded a 38-yard pick-six in the second quarter and Tom Seifert closed out the win with a 38-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. Perez racked up 162 yards in receiving.

