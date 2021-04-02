Bruins outplayed and embarrassed at home by the Penguins, and other observations

Brad Marchand scored the only goal, and Dan Vladar (19 saves on 23 shots) was under fire for most of his second career start.

A one-line, one-pair Bruins team showed up to TD Garden Thursday, looking very much like a fourth-place club, and squandering an opportunity to make up ground in the East Division.

The Bruins (18-9-5) couldn’t do much of anything for the first 30 minutes. That they dared to bring the puck to the net seemed to offend the visitors. Pittsburgh pushed the other Black and Gold team off the puck and out of the way, held them up, parried their advances. Boston couldn’t put together the series of shifts that would put the visitors on their heels. Breakouts were impossible.

When the Bruins allowed the first two goals and looked headed for a shutout, Marchand and Patrice Bergeron got one back. The captain lugged the puck up the ice, doing the work that a few quick passes couldn’t accomplish, and into the zone. Marchand deposited his sharp feed with 8:46 to go.

But with 6:53 left, David Pastrnak turned the puck over at center ice, and Evan Rodrigues broke the other way. Jason Zucker cashiered the one-timer for another two-goal lead.

Bruce Cassidy pulled Vladar with 3:09 left, but Jake Guentzel flipped home an empty-netter a minute later.

The fourth-place Bruins (41 points) entered Thursday 7 points back of the Penguins (50 points), but had four games in hand on both the Pens and Islanders (48 points). The Penguins came in with 10 losses in a row (0-8-2) in Boston, dating to Dec. 16, 2015, but were hot. They improved to 12-2-1 in their last 15.

Some observations:

▪ The Bruins were exceedingly fortunate to escape the first 40 minutes down two goals. Vladar (15 saves) was under fire in his second career start.

▪ The Bruins submitted a dreadful first period, outshot, 7-2. Vladar’s first three saves — a kickout of a Jake Guentzel bid from the circle, a deflection from the same player, and a glove snare of a Brian Dumoulin try — showed the improved body control he brought to the varsity this year. Why did he have to contort his 6-foot-5-inch, 185-pound frame so much? The defense struggled to get out of the zone cleanly. Shots were 6-0, Penguins, after seven minutes.

▪ Not helping matters: Brandon Carlo was ruled out after the first period with an upper-body injury. He skated a regular shift in the first, playing 6:59. It was unclear what happened to Carlo, playing his second game after missing 25 days in March with a concussion.

▪ Boston’s first shot was a Matt Grzelcyk drive from the point, 7:28 in. Their first prime opportunity came at 12:59 when Pastrnak, 0-1—1 in his last four games, drew a cross-check. The power play, the only one for either side through 40 minutes, landed zero shots. Boston’s offense woke up in the second (13 shots), but the defensive issues were glaring. Charlie McAvoy and Grzelcyk were the only blue liners who could start the attack with any consistency.

▪ Vladar was under fire from the opening minutes of the second, stopping Jared McCann on a breakaway. He finally cracked at 2:01, the Bruins unable to stifle a Penguins rush that ended with Brandon Tanev feeding Zach Aston-Reese cross-ice for a tap-in. It was 3 against 3 on that drive, all power moves to the net for Pittsburgh. Shots, 10-2.

▪ The Bruins landed the next four shots, including two with Zach Senyshyn taking a turn on the No. 1 line. Momentum, maybe? The buzz in the crowd built when McAvoy dropped Aston-Reese along the boards, drawing a cheer and a video replay. The Bruins will want to scrub from the archives any footage of the game’s next major event.

▪ The visitors embarrassed the Bruins and extended their lead. Mike Matheson, the ex-BC defenseman, took a short feed out of his own zone, walked around Jeremy Lauzon, and tucked it past a sprawling Vladar at 13:12. Lauzon had a good gap at the red line, but was slow to engage with the onrushing attacker, who turned him at the blue line. Lauzon could only dive with a sweep of the stick as Matheson was driving his feet with purpose while Lauzon appeared to be tentative.

▪ Lauzon wasn’t the only blue liner who struggled. Managing shift lengths became an issue, particularly with Carlo out; McAvoy, Jakub Zboril and Connor Clifton each had a shift longer than 2:30. Clifton couldn’t get his shot through (one blocked, two missed). He also allowed Jason Zucker to sneak behind him for a breakaway. This is Clifton’s 76th NHL game. At this point, there is ample evidence to suggest he is a bit too reckless for his skillset and strength. He did show some fire when he exchanged shoves and words with Tanev at the end of the second.

▪ The greenhorn fourth line of Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic and Karson Kuhlman had some early energy. Frederic tangled with Kris Letang after a second-period whistle, drawing a facewash, and kept yapping. Blidh forced Casey DeSmith to make a save in that frame, firing during a 2 on 1 with Kuhlman. But at least through two periods, it wasn’t nearly enough to turn the tide.

