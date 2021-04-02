COVID-19 concerns postpone Nationals-Mets opener in D.C.

The game will not be made up Friday, originally set up as a day off to allow for a makeup contest if there were an issue with Game 1, such as a rainout.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a video conference with reporters that his team also has a fourth player considered a “likely positive.” He did not identify any of the players involved, and said “for the most part, the whole team has been — we put them — in lockdown and they’re self-quarantining.”

The Opening Day game between the Nationals and New York Mets in Washington, D.C., was postponed hours before it was scheduled to begin Thursday night because of coronavirus concerns after at least three of the 2019 World Series champions’ players tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

“It’s a shame that we can’t play today, but we need to stay positive. I’ve talked to a lot of players and my concern is about their health and safety,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “I’ll continue to reach out to them to make sure they’re OK. We’re going to get through this.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been through some bumpy roads. We’ve been there and we’re going to come back from this and we’re going to play baseball.”

Rizzo said one of the players testing positive had a fever, while the others were not displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Major League Baseball had 45 games postponed because of the coronavirus last season during the shortened, 60-game schedule, when fans weren’t allowed. No games were lost in spring training this year.

Lindor, Mets ink 10-year contract

Though the Mets didn’t play, they did secure one big win: Shortstop Francisco Lindor and the team agreed to a $341 million, 10-year pact on the eve of opening day, terms that could keep the four-time All-Star in Queens for the rest of his career. The deal kicks in for the 2022 season, meaning Lindor will be 38 when the contract expires.

Advertisement

New York’s offer was $1 million more than Fernando Tatis Jr. got from San Diego in February, making it the biggest payday ever for a shortstop.

“I wanted to yell,” said Lindor, acquired this offseason from Cleveland, which was unable to negotiate a long-term contract with the face of its franchise. “I wanted to scream as loud as I could.”

Meanwhile, Houston and its superstar shortstop, Carlos Correa, couldn’t agree on a contract extension before their season opener in Oakland, hitting Correa’s self-imposed deadline and likely meaning the top pick in the 2012 draft will go to free agency after the season.

Correa turned down a six-year, $120-million offer from the team early in spring training, and said the team’s counteroffer was for five years and $125 million.

The Astros lost center fielder George Springer this winter in free agency to Toronto, and now face the possibility of a second piece of their 2017 championship core departing. Correa has posted a .276 batting average and .833 OPS in his first six MLB seasons, winning the Rookie of the Year in 2015 and making his lone All-Star appearance two years later.

Also Thursday, second baseman David Fletcher agreed to a five-year, $26 million contract with the Angels, capping his rise from an unheralded infield prospect to a key figure in Los Angeles’ future, and Colorado brought back one-time Red Sox pitcher Jhoulys Chacín on a one-year deal.

Advertisement

Freeman urges keeping All-Star Game in Atlanta

Georgia’s new voting law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color — has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the July 13 All-Star Game out of the Braves’ Truist Park in suburban Cobb County.

One of baseball’s biggest stars, Braves first baseman and reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman, suggested a few hours before Atlanta lost its opener at Philadelphia, 3-2 in 10 innings, that the game be used as a platform to promote voting rights.

“What’s happened in the last couple of months has already gone through” the state Legislature and been signed into law last week by Gov. Brian Kemp, Freeman said. “Why not use what we already have here as a platform in the city and the state it’s been passed through. I think it would be better to keep it [in Atlanta] and use it as a platform.”

Miguel Cabrera kicks it off

Miguel Cabrera sent the first home run of the 2021 season into snow flurries at Detroit’s Comerica Park, his Tigers hanging on to beat reigning AL Cy Young Shane Bieber and Cleveland, 3-2, in A.J. Hinch’s debut as their manager. It was 32 degrees at first pitch, and snowing hard enough when Cabrera connected for his 488th career home run that he slid into second base, unsure if the ball left the park. “It was a good slide,” Cabrera said . . . The Dodgers lost the first game of their title defense, Daniel Bard getting Mookie Betts to line out and cement an 8-5 Rockies win in Denver. Colorado started off on the right foot against Clayton Kershaw, tagging him for 10 hits and five earned runs, but also caught its fair share of breaks. Among them: Cody Bellinger lined what appeared to be a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning, but baserunner Justin Turner believed the ball was caught, retreating back to the first-base bag and passing Bellinger on the basepaths. By rule, Bellinger was out, credited with a single and an RBI, but no home run . . . Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Julian Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Toronto Blue Jays won their first game after an active offseason, 3-2, in the major league opener at Yankee Stadium. Merryweather fanned Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton on three pitches each, started Gleyber Torres with two strikes, then threw a ball and got a foul before getting him to swing past a 99 mph offering. Teoscar Hernández tied the score in the sixth inning with a 437-foot homer on a hanging slider from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole . . . Austin Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth inning was all the Tampa Bay Rays needed, and the reigning AL champions started their season with a 1-0 win over the Marlins in Miami . . . Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th after Travis Shaw capped a three-run comeback in the ninth with a two-out double, and Milwaukee beat reigning AL Central champs Minnesota, 6-5, in Minneapolis. The Twins also suffered another loss: Josh Donaldson appeared to struggle getting around first base on a first-inning double and left the game in the bottom half of the inning. A calf injury limited the three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP to 28 games last year . . . Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh’s relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-3, in a 36-degree opener at Wrigley Field despite going 3 for 20 with runners in scoring position . . . Major League Baseball and its teams said they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this regular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.