‘Crisis management’: Nats’ COVID-19 outbreak scraps Mets series

Four of Washington’s players have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and another five were quarantining after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed, general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday in a video call with reporters.

A COVID-19 outbreak affecting more than a third of the Washington Nationals’ roster caused the postponement of the 2019 World Series champions’ season-opening three-game series against the visiting New York Mets.

Rizzo has not identified any of the players involved in the outbreak — and said Friday he would not. His team is in a holding pattern, uncertain when it actually will be allowed to even hold workouts, never mind play a game.

After games against the Mets scheduled for Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at Nationals Park were scratched, the next possible contest for Washington would be at home against the NL East champion Atlanta Braves on Monday.

“Depending on what happens in the next day or so, we’ll be in contact with MLB, and we’ll make the decision on whether we’re playing or not,” Rizzo said. "But we are, as of right now, preparing to play Monday.”

Major League Baseball and the players’ union issued a testing update Friday, saying there were four new positive tests — three players and one staff member — from the 14,354 tests administered over the past week across all of the sport, a 0.03 percent rate.

International percentage holds firm from 2020

More than 28 percent of Major League Baseball players were born outside the 50 states. That represents a drop for the fourth straight season, although this decrease was just one-tenth of one percent.

MLB said there were 256 such players of the 906 on opening day rosters, injured lists, the restricted list, and the paternity list. The Dominican Republic led with 98, down from 110 last year with the expanded roster, followed by Venezuela (64), Cuba (19), and Puerto Rico (18).

Houston led with 15 players born outside the 50 states, followed by Minnesota and San Diego (14 each) and Miami (13).

Also represented this year: Mexico (11), Canada (10), Japan (eight), Colombia (six), Curaçao (five), South Korea (four), and Panama (two) with multiple players, and Aruba (Boston’s Xander Bogaerts), Australia, Bahamas (Miami’s Jazz Chisholm, the first Bahamian on an opening day roster since MLB started keeping records), Brazil, Germany, Honduras, Netherlands, Nicaragua, and Taiwan with one each.

Black Keys drummer steps up in Cleveland

With long-time drummer and Cleveland fixture John Adams recovering from heart surgery and unable to attend his first opener in Cleveland in 48 years, Black Keys drummer and life-long fan Patrick Carney will fill in and pound away from the left-field bleachers during Monday’s game against Detroit. Adams, who first started banging away on his drum in 1973, will bestow drumming duties and his bleacher seat for the day to Carney during an in-game video presentation . . . Houston hushed an unwelcoming crowd in beating the reigning AL West champion Oakland Athletics, 8-1, on Thursday night, but not before their division rival’s fans rained chants of “Cheaters!” on them. Among the biggest cheers of the night for the home team came when Carlos Correa was drilled by Chris Bassitt’s fastball in the fourth inning with a runner in scoring position. The game drew a sellout of 10,436, with the ballpark at 20 percent capacity . . . Also Thursday night, Seattle rallied from a five-run deficit to beat San Francisco, 8-7, in 10 innings. The host Mariners scored six runs in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead, only to lose it on pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson’s solo homer in the ninth. According to Sportradar, the Mariners were the 16th team to rally from a deficit of five or more runs on opening day and win, dating to 1906. The Royals became the 15th earlier in the day when they came back against Texas. Seattle was the first team to trail by five-plus runs in the eighth inning or later and win on opening day since the Montreal Expos in 2002.