Final Four: UCLA gets chance to stop undefeated Gonzaga

And tiny Gonzaga — enrollment 7,300 with a dozen or so very talented basketball players sprinkled among them — is the behemoth nobody can seem to touch.

In a strange twist that typifies a strange year, the legacy program with more national championships than anyone is a plucky up-and-comer this time around. The Bruins are listed as the biggest underdog at the Final Four in 25 years — 14 points — as they head into Saturday night's game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Next up on the long list of wannabes eager to stop, or even slow, the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs is a team basketball fans might have heard of: UCLA.

Advertisement

UCLA is the fifth 11th seed to reach the Final Four, and joins the 2011 VCU squad as the second to get this far after starting in the First Four, the preliminary round the NCAA added when it expanded the bracket to 68 teams a decade ago.

Heading into Selection Sunday, the Bruins (22-9) were viewed as slightly better than a bubble team, but the First Four placement identified them as one of the last four teams in. That placed a chip on their shoulders, but with Gonzaga (30-0) looming, this is no time for outside motivation, according to coach Mick Cronin.

“I give them pointers and try to be honest and tell them how hard it's going to be because of who we're playing,” said Cronin, who has led UCLA within two wins of the program's 12th national title. “I'm not the false-motivation guy, because none of that is going to help you when you're trying to stop Jalen Suggs in transition.”

Suggs, a freshman who will likely go in the NBA lottery if he leaves after one season, is one cog on a team with the nation’s best offense (91.6 points per game), the nation's best shooting percentage (54.8) and the nation's most impressive margin of victory (23.1). The Zags have won 29 of their first 30 games by double digits.

Advertisement

Gonzaga is two wins away from becoming the first undefeated team since 1976, when Indiana did it en route to the national championship. If the pressure of making history is weighing down the Zags, coach Mark Few certainly can't detect it.

“What you see is real,” he said. “They don't seem the least bit burdened by it.”

Going undefeated has not been a topic of conversation among the coaches or players.

“We just want to win this tournament, that's all," Few said. "And at this point in time, we know we have to finish undefeated to win this tournament. It's all about beating UCLA now.”

The winner advances to Monday’s final to face the winner of the Houston-Baylor semifinal.

Baylor, Houston square off in all-Texas Final Four matchup

Kelvin Sampson has his Cougars one step away from their first national championship game since 1984. AJ Mast

Somebody will be doing a joyful Texas two-step after Baylor and Houston meet Saturday night in the Final Four.

It could be Bears coach Scott Drew, who built his now-mighty program from the ashes of one of the worst scandals in sports history. Led by guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, and MaCio Teague, they’ve rolled to their first semifinal since 1950 with the kind of joie de vivre nobody thought possible two decades ago.

Or it could be Cougars counterpart Kelvin Sampson, who has spent more than a decade trying to outrun the “cheater” label from his days at Oklahoma and Indiana. He might finally have done it with this bunch, a mish-mash of overlooked prospects and transfers that have fans fondly recalling the halcyon days of Phi Slama Jama.

Advertisement

Either way, the first Final Four game involving two programs from the football-mad Lone Star State will produce a hoops finalist that stands on the verge of its first national championship.

It’s been 71 years since the Bears reached this point. It helps that in a season challenged every turn by COVID-19, Drew has had a team full of veterans to help stay the course. Butler, Mitchell, and Teague earned All-America votes, Mark Vital will go down as one of the winningest players in school history, and many of the backups would be starters on other NCAA Tournament teams.

“We had goals,” Butler said, “to leave a legacy at Baylor and be the best team Baylor’s ever had.”

Meanwhile, the Cougars are conjuring up images of “the Glide,” “the Dream,” and “the Silent Assassin” in their first Final Four since Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon, and the rest of Phi Slama Jama led Houston to back-to-back title games.

Much like Baylor, they rely on their steely backcourt: sweet-shooting Grimes, defensive whiz DeJon Jarreau, and all-energy guard Marcus Sasser. They also rely one of the nation’s best defenses, brutally efficient offensive rebounding, and the kind of grim determination borne of a coach whose father once went toe-to-toe with the Ku Klux Klan.

Sampson, who grew up among the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, is returning to the Final Four after leading Oklahoma there in 2002. The intervening years brought so much scandal — impermissible text messages and phone calls, a messy split with Indiana, a five-year “show cause” penalty from the NCAA — that it nearly torpedoed his career.

Advertisement

Much like he rebuilt Houston, though, Sampson painstakingly rebuilt his reputation.

Now, both are back on the national stage.

“We didn’t try to cut any corners,” Sampson said. “We did it brick by brick.”