Kevin Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media

Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport . Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star. Durant apologized Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.” He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring that has kept him off the floor since mid-February.

Kansas gives Bill Self contract to keep him until retirement

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating five Level I infractions charges alleged by the NCAA. The school announced Friday that Self agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season — in effect, making it a lifetime contract. The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus. Self’s new contract includes a clause that says the school cannot terminate him for cause “due to any current infractions matter that involves conduct that occurred on or prior to” the signing of the new contract. Since his arrival in Lawrence, the Jayhawks have won at least 21 games every season — including this past one, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ended with a loss to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

HOCKEY

Canucks’ COVID issues force schedule changes for Jets, Senators

The NHL has moved Winnipeg’s home game against Ottawa that was originally scheduled for May 7 to Monday. The league announced the schedule change was a result of recently postponed games affecting the Jets and Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have had their games postponed through Tuesday after two players and a member of the coaching staff entered the league’s COVID protocol. The postponed contests include games originally scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday in Winnipeg.

MISCELLANY

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it

A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it. Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger. “In the second round, he (opponent Devin Goodale) caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev told ESPN. “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my (bone) was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight.“ Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also. After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said. Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.

Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner reaches Miami Open final

Italian Jannik Sinner joins some impressive company as the fourth teenager to make the men's final of the Miami Open. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Jannik Sinner became the fourth teenager to reach the Miami men’s final on Friday. The others: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi. The youngster, playing in only his third top-level ATP event, rallied to beat Spanish counterpuncher Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinal, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner’s next opponent will be the winner of the second semifinal between No. 4-seeded Andrey Rublev and No. 26 Hubert Hurkacz. On the women’s side, No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will play for her second consecutive Miami title Saturday against No. 8 Bianca Andreescu, who edged No. 23 Maria Sakkari in a three-setter that ended at 1:35 a.m. Friday.