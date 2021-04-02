MLB All-Star Game to move out of Atlanta in wake of Georgia’s voting-restriction legislation

The decision came a little more than a week after Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark told the Globe that the players were “very much aware” of the Georgia voting bill and that they would look forward to having a talk with MLB about making the move.

A new host city will be announced shortly, but MLB “decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport” was to get the game, as well as the amateur draft, out of Georgia.

Major League Baseball took a bold step Friday against recent voter suppression legislation in Georgia by moving this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

Advertisement

Those conversations took place, said Manfred, who said he had engaged in “thoughtful conversations” with the MLBPA, The Players Alliance, which is a newly formed group of past and current Black professional ballplayers, the ballclubs and other former and present players.

MLB’s move came on the heels of President Joe Biden telling ESPN that he supported moving the game, followed by strong statements from the chief executive officers of Georgia corporate giants Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola.

“Look at what’s happened across the board. The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports, and it’s just not right,” Biden said. “This is Jim Crow on steroids, what they’re doing in Georgia and 40 other states.”

He also commended MLB players for standing up against the legislation.

“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly,” Biden said. “I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They’re leaders.”

In 2016, the NBA decided to move its 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte, N.C., a reaction to a bill enacted by the state that limited anti-discrimination protections. In explaining the decision, the league said it was acting on its “longstanding core values,” which “include not only diversity, inclusion, fairness, and respect for others but also the willingness to listen and consider opposing points of view.”

Advertisement

Here is the full text of Manfred’s statement:

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.

“We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward. We are finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly.”





Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.