Red Sox bats go silent in Opening Day dud at Fenway Park

John Means meant business against the Red Sox Friday, spoiling the Sox opener.

The Baltimore Orioles starter tossed seven innings at Fenway Park, surrendering just a hit to Kiké Hernández in the first inning and striking out five batters. Xander Bogaerts reached base on an error in the second after that, but Means retired the next 18 batters he faced in a 3-0 Red Sox loss.

Means’s outing erased what was an impressive showing from Sox starter Nate Eovaldi. The righthander exited with one out and a man on in the sixth. Eovaldi struck out four on the day, yielding just four hits, leaving a scoreless game in reliever Matt Andriese’s hand. But it was then that the Orioles capitalized on the Sox’ mistakes.