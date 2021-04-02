Red Sox bats go silent in Opening Day dud at Fenway Park

John Means meant business against the Red Sox Friday, spoiling the Sox opener.
The Baltimore Orioles starter tossed seven innings at Fenway Park, surrendering just a hit to Kiké Hernández in the first inning and striking out five batters. Xander Bogaerts reached base on an error in the second after that, but Means retired the next 18 batters he faced in a 3-0 Red Sox loss.
Means’s outing erased what was an impressive showing from Sox starter Nate Eovaldi. The righthander exited with one out and a man on in the sixth. Eovaldi struck out four on the day, yielding just four hits, leaving a scoreless game in reliever Matt Andriese’s hand. But it was then that the Orioles capitalized on the Sox’ mistakes.
Advertisement
Following a Trey Mancini walk, Hernández committed a crucial error at second on what would have been an easy double play ball. Instead, it loaded the bases, and was followed by a Ryan Mountcastle double off the top of the Green Monster to score two. The Orioles plated another run in the eighth following Anthony Santander’s single to right.
The Red Sox didn’t register their second hit until the ninth inning, when J.D. Martinez doubled to left with two outs. It seemed as if it gave the Sox some life, but a Bogaerts lineout to right ended the contest.
Photos from Opening Day
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.