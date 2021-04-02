Red Sox to begin season vs. Orioles in front of fans at 2:10 p.m.

It’s Opening Day! Or as we’re calling it, Opening Day 2: Electric Boogaloo (kids, ask your parents. Or maybe your grandparents).

For the second year in a row, Nate Eovaldi will replace Eduardo Rodriguez as the Opening Day starter. Last year, a bout with COVID-19, which triggered myocarditis, kept Rodriguez off the mound. This time around, it’s a “dead arm,” which we imagine could provide an obstacle for a pitcher.

Lefty John Means will get the nod for the Orioles.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Globe’s 2021 Red Sox season preview here.

Lineups

ORIOLES: TBA

Pitching: LHP John Means (2-4. 4.53 in 2020)

RED SOX: TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (4-2, 3.72 in 2020)

Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Mullins 3-11, Ruiz 0-8, Severino 1-8, Stewart 0-6, Mancini 2-6, Hays 4-8, Santander 2-7, Sisco 0-6, Valika 3-5, Galvis 3-5, Mountcastle 2-3.

Red Sox vs Means: Devers 3-18, Martinez 4-14, Bogaerts 6-14, Vazquez 2-11, Chavis 2-8, Hernandez 1-3, Renfroe 0-2, Verdugo 1-1.

Notes: Gates will open at 12:10 p.m. The Red Sox are asking that fans be in there seats by 1:30 p.m. Pregame festivities will begin at 1:40 p.m. Here’s the schedule for the Red Sox’ Opening Day ceremonies. … Means was named Opening Day starter for the second straight season, though he had to be scratched last year because of arm fatigue. … Eovaldi allowed jut one run in six innings against Baltimore. Eovaldi is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA for his career against the Orioles.

