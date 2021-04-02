fb-pixel Skip to main content
Orioles at Red Sox | 2:10 p.m. (NESN)

Red Sox to begin season vs. Orioles in front of fans at 2:10 p.m.

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated April 2, 2021, 38 minutes ago
Preparations were made for Opening Day at Fenway Park on earlier this week.
Preparations were made for Opening Day at Fenway Park on earlier this week.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Let’s try this again.

It’s Opening Day! Or as we’re calling it, Opening Day 2: Electric Boogaloo (kids, ask your parents. Or maybe your grandparents).

Rain washed out Thursday’s game, but clear, albeit chilly, skies are forecasted for this afternoon.

For the second year in a row, Nate Eovaldi will replace Eduardo Rodriguez as the Opening Day starter. Last year, a bout with COVID-19, which triggered myocarditis, kept Rodriguez off the mound. This time around, it’s a “dead arm,” which we imagine could provide an obstacle for a pitcher.

Lefty John Means will get the nod for the Orioles.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Globe’s 2021 Red Sox season preview here.

Lineups

ORIOLES: TBA

Pitching: LHP John Means (2-4. 4.53 in 2020)

RED SOX: TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (4-2, 3.72 in 2020)

Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Mullins 3-11, Ruiz 0-8, Severino 1-8, Stewart 0-6, Mancini 2-6, Hays 4-8, Santander 2-7, Sisco 0-6, Valika 3-5, Galvis 3-5, Mountcastle 2-3.

Red Sox vs Means: Devers 3-18, Martinez 4-14, Bogaerts 6-14, Vazquez 2-11, Chavis 2-8, Hernandez 1-3, Renfroe 0-2, Verdugo 1-1.

Notes: Gates will open at 12:10 p.m. The Red Sox are asking that fans be in there seats by 1:30 p.m. Pregame festivities will begin at 1:40 p.m. Here’s the schedule for the Red Sox’ Opening Day ceremonies. … Means was named Opening Day starter for the second straight season, though he had to be scratched last year because of arm fatigue. … Eovaldi allowed jut one run in six innings against Baltimore. Eovaldi is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA for his career against the Orioles.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

