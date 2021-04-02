Refrain of Opening Day at Fenway: Red Sox have 161 left to do better than that

Alex Cora’s return to the dugout as manager was spoiled by a lineup power outage (two hits) and shaky defense that betrayed Nate Eovaldi and broke open a scoreless duel in the sixth.

On the heels of their last-place disgrace of 2020, the Sox returned to frosty Fenway (37 degrees at game time) and kicked off their 121st big league season Friday with a 3-0 loss to the moribund Baltimore Orioles in front of 4,452 Hub hardball enthusiasts.

Baseball. Fans. Sunshine. Peanuts. Beer. Masks. “Sweet Caroline.” Abundances of caution … and another day at the bottom of the American League East for your Boston Red Sox.

Eovaldi looked like he was going to get out of a jam when Anthony Santander hit a would-be double-play grounder to the left of new Sox second baseman Kiké Hernández. It was not an easy play, but it could have been a twin killing that ended the inning. Instead, Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run wall-ball double and the game got away.

Asked about the overall team defense — Rafael Devers made about 100 throws into the dirt — Cora said, “It wasn’t great. We still have 161. Sometimes we’re going to have bad games defensively.”

The 2021 payroll-flexibility Red Sox are selling “You Ready For a Comeback?” as their official theme, but there was nothing in Game 1 much different from what the post-Mookie Betts 2020 Sox submitted in their worst season in 55 years. Boston’s infielders struggled and Sox hitters made Orioles lefty John Means look like Whitey Ford.

“We didn’t do much,” said Cora. “He was in total control.”

After surrendering a first-inning leadoff single to Hernández, Means pitched the equivalent of a seven-inning no-hitter, dominating Boston’s sluggers with an assortment of unhittable changeups. Means got ahead of almost every batter with a first-pitch strike. The only semblance of a “rally” against Means came when Bobby Dalbec lofted a deep fly ball in the sixth and saw it caught on the warning track.

Young Dalbec, king of homers and strikeouts, came up in a big situation in the eighth, batting with two out and two on in a 3-0 game. Unfortunately, Dalbec went Beetle Bailey on us, striking out on three pitches, taking strike three.

The pregame was better than the game. There was good buzz around the ancient yard with the few fans allowed back.

Four hours before the first pitch, I encountered Charlie, who runs the Shell station parking lot at the corner of Ipswich and Boylston streets. He looked fit from 13 months of home workouts, but moaned about a year and a half of lost revenue. He may have grumbled something about Governor Charlie Baker as well, but it was hard to decipher through the mask.

Approaching Fenway, I honored a ritual I’ve kept since the statue of Ted Williams and a Jimmy Fund patient was dedicated outside Gate B in 2004. The area in front of the statue was roped off for COVID reasons at 10 a.m., but security allowed me a quick visit to rub the bronzed bald head of the Jimmy Fund kid. Opening Day is all about time-honored traditions.

WBZ Radio’s Jonny Miller was at Fenway for his 63rd consecutive home opener, a streak that started when he made the trek in from Newton with his family to see the Red Sox and Yankees in 1958. Jonny remembers Roger Maris laying down a bunt to start the Fenway opener in 1960, one year before Maris broke Babe Ruth’s home run record. (Maris fouled it off; he ended up doubling that at-bat, then hit two home runs.)

Hard-to-find Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner strolled into the back of the press box several hours before first pitch. Werner was upstairs to participate in his state-run interview with NESN. Both owners went on Sox flagship WEEI to talk about new Fenway Sports Group partner LeBron James.

Joe Castiglione broadcast live from Fenway, but NESN’s Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley were headquartered in Watertown.

The Sox didn’t bother to introduce the entire Oriole squad during pregame ceremonies. We settled for Baltimore’s starting lineup, and it’s fair to say that Frank Robinson, Boog Powell, Brooks Robinson, and Jim Palmer are not walking through that Camden Yards door in 2021. It’s hard to believe the Red Sox actually finished behind these guys in 2020.

Incredibly, there were a couple of fans wearing Oriole jackets in the stands.

A nice pregame video featured “heroes we’ve lost,” including Boston Marathon legend Dick Hoyt, groundskeeper Joe Mooney, outfielder Billy Conigliaro, coach Ron Johnson, and sportswriter/official scorer Mike Shalin, along with Tom Seaver and six other Hall of Famers who died since the end of last season.

After Michelle Brooks-Thompson’s national anthem and a nifty flyover, acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey fired a ceremonial first-pitch strike while flanked by Dr. Edward Ullman and Cpl. Shamar Martin. Via video, Dustin Pedroia and his three sons announced, “Play ball,” and it was time for Eovaldi.

When Eovaldi started the season with a 99 mile-per-hour fastball for a called strike, Sox fans able to find NESN (not an easy task anymore) no doubt were comforted by the sight of the ubiquitous Dennis Drinkwater in his front-row seat. It felt like the old days. The emptiness around Drinkwater made me long for Jeremy Kapstein and his giant yellow headphones.

Just over three hours later, after Xander Bogaerts flied out gently to right for the final out, I bumped into eternal optimist Dan Roche of WBZ, who cheerily gushed, “One hundred and sixty one to go!”

That’s what worries me.

