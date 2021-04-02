Retooled Red Sox couldn’t hit, played weak defense, and have a lot of work to do

Mookie Betts won the game in the ninth when he scored from first on a single to right field, diving across the plate as the crowd roared.

It had been 550 days since fans last walked through the gates of Fenway Park. That was Sept. 29, 2019, against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rafael Devers misplayed a grounder by Cedric Mullins, the first batter of the game.

It was an entertaining conclusion to an otherwise disappointing season. Chaim Bloom was hired a month later and the Red Sox dropped from disappointing to dreadful as he remade the roster.

The Orioles were back in town Friday for an Opening Day game played in front of 4,452 socially distanced fans. The Red Sox could barely get anybody on first base, never mind score from there, in a 3-0 loss.

This season is supposed to be the first step toward contention and maybe that will happen in time. But Friday was a mix of concerns that all bubbled up at once.

The Red Sox could well lead the American League in home runs. But on a 37-degree day they managed only two hits.

Hunter Renfroe, the new power-hitting right fielder, struck out three times. Matt Andriese, a new addition to the bullpen, allowed a two-run double in the sixth inning.

Kiké Hernández, who was Bloom’s key free-agent signing, fumbled a double-play ball in the sixth inning that opened the door to two runs. He had one of the hits at least, a single leading off the first inning, but was picked off.

Marwin Gonzalez, another newcomer, was 0 for 3. Orioles starter John Means, an underrated lefthander, pitched well, locating his changeup effectively over seven innings.

But the Sox didn’t make him work very hard. Means threw 97 pitches and Xander Bogaerts saw 19 of them.

The other Sox hitters seemed to be in a hurry to get back in the dugout. Means retired 18 in a row before leaving the game.

Alex Verdugo, who couldn’t wait to play in front of fans again, was 0 for 4 with weak contact three times. Bobby Dalbec sent a ball to the base of the wall in the sixth inning that excited the fans for a second before it was caught. He came up again in the eighth as the tying run and struck out.

The defense, something manager Alex Cora made a priority in spring training, was weak. The Sox could have been charged with a second error in the sixth on a high throw Bogaerts made after Rafael Devers cut off a grounder, then backed off at the last second.

Devers also bounced a throw that Dalbec picked. The celebrated “defensive lab” the Sox ran in Fort Myers didn’t pay off in Game 1.

“It wasn’t great,” Cora said. “Obviously we still have 161 [games]. We’re going to have good days defensively and bad days and so-so days and today wasn’t good.”

Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi hadn’t allowed a run going into the sixth inning, but had thrown 81 pitches. With one out and a runner on first, Cora took him out.

Trey Mancini, the next hitter, had twice grounded into double plays. But Cora went to Andriese, who walked Mancini.

Hernández then had the error before Ryan Mountcastle doubled in two runs.

“[Eovaldi’s] pitch count was getting where we felt like it would make sense,” said Cora, who said the decision was made before the game to be cautious with Eovaldi in his first start given that his next will come without an extra day after the opener was rained out Thursday.

Of all the new additions, Cora is the most important because he can bring out the best in the others. He believes the Sox still have enough talent to compete despite all the high-profile departures.

“I’m blessed, to be honest with you, just to get a chance to be back at this level and do the things that I love,” Cora said before the game, reflecting on the suspension that kept him away from the game last season. “Sometimes I feel like I’m lucky. Some people might agree with it, some others don’t. Just give me a chance.

“It’s something that I’m not proud of. But at the same time, I’ve got a job to do and I’m very happy to be here.”

Cora pointed out he is 0-3 on Opening Day as a manager. It’s also worth remembering the Sox throttled the Orioles, 13-2, in Game 1 last season, then lost four in a row.

That team had no hope. This one does, but Friday showed there’s still a lot of work to be done.





