Tanner Houck is primed for a Fenway restart — this time with family on hand

“I said, ‘OK, I’m going to get on a plane. I’m going to be in Miami. I know I can’t come into the game, but I’m going to be there,’ ” recounted Jennifer. “He said, ‘No. COVID is too real. I don’t want you on a plane. There will be other games.’ ”

Tanner Houck started playing baseball when he was 5, and Jennifer Houck was there at every stop, every major event throughout his amateur and minor league career. So when the Red Sox righthander called his mother late last season with the news that he’d be making his big league debut in Miami, her immediate reaction was understandable.

So Jennifer Houck and her family gathered near their home in Collinsville, Ill., with friends for a socially distanced celebration of Tanner’s first start last Sept. 15. They reveled in his five scoreless innings against the Marlins as well as the two standout outings that followed.

Seeing the 24-year-old excel at baseball’s highest level was extraordinary.

“There were a lot of emotions surging through me,” she said. “There was nervousness, excitement, and just pride — I’m almost going to tear up now — seeing how hard he’s worked for this dream.”

Nonetheless, there was something lost in the distance.

“The only thing that would have ever kept me away from his debut is a global pandemic,” said Jennifer. “I’ve never really missed anything when it comes to his baseball. It was devastating that I couldn’t be there for that moment.”

Even so, the Houcks maintained perspective. The family would have future opportunities to convene and see Tanner pitch in the big leagues.

Though fans are once again permitted at games this year, it seemed initially that patience would be necessary for the family, as the Sox optioned Houck in mid-March. Despite his dazzling debut last year (3-0, 0.53 ERA, 21 strikeouts in 17 innings), he was slated for the alternate site in Worcester, to harness his delivery and continue to develop his arsenal against lefthanded hitters.

But with Eduardo Rodriguez slowed by a late-spring dead arm, the Sox informed Houck this week that he’d start the second game of the season. He immediately called his mother.

“I immediately just cried,” said Jennifer Houck. “He said, ‘You’re coming.’ I said, ‘Oh yes, we will be there.’ ”

Houck’s mother and grandmother (both vaccinated), along with Houck’s younger sister and fiancée, boarded a plane for Boston Wednesday. So for the first time, Houck will get the opportunity to pitch in front of his family in the big leagues Saturday.

“To know they’re going to be in the stands, it’s something special,” he said. “This is the first of many I plan on in the future. It’s something that’s amazing and I’ll have in my memory for the rest of my life. To have them with me throughout this journey, I can’t even put it into words.”

As she prepared to head to Fenway Park for Friday’s Opening Day ceremonies, Jennifer Houck shared a sense of both excitement and gratitude for the opportunity now at hand.

“It is going to be an experience of a lifetime,” she said. “We’re just so thrilled to be here.

“It was sad that I couldn’t be there last year when he got called up and our family couldn’t be there. But it was a minor disappointment compared to what everybody else in the United States and the world has gone through with COVID.

“I’m fortunate enough, I get to almost relive the experience tomorrow with him. Many people out there don’t get a redo, don’t get their loved ones with them, and don’t get to share an Opening Day with a fan that has been lost to this. I’m very lucky and blessed.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.