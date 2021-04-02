Unbeaten Winthrop picks off a sizable victory, stopping No. 15 Framingham

The Navy football-bound Doherty, who previously played for perennial power Everett, is now a leader for his hometown team as a senior captain. He powered the Division 6 Vikings to a signature 22-6 home win over 15th-ranked Framingham Thursday night, throwing a first-quarter touchdown pass and rushing for a two-point conversion late in the quarter as well.

“Who cares about size?” the Winthrop senior quarterback said with a grin through his mask. “We’re all short here. There’s something in the water that makes us short or something, but size never mattered to me, it never mattered to any of these boys. We always grinded our whole life.”

WINTHROP — In Duke Doherty’s eyes, divisions don’t matter in the slightest. Neither does the size of the players on the field. It’s all about who makes plays on a given night, regardless of where a team comes from and who it’s up against.

The game was scheduled at the last minute, as both teams needed an opponent and wanted to play someone — anyone. Winthrop (3-0) maximized the unusual situation, continuing its defensive dominance.

“It’s certainly a statement win for our program,” Winthrop coach Jon Cadigan said. “I’m just proud of my guys for how they played.”

Two third-quarter interceptions in a span of three minutes helped the Vikings build on a 14-6 halftime lead and put the game out of reach.

Senior Ryan Hovermale tipped an errant throw to himself for the first pick, with 7:28 left in the quarter, and ran the ball back to the Framingham 17. The Vikings fumbled at the Flyers’ 3-yard-line, but moments later, junior Mike Chaves swooped in and corralled a deflected ball at the 16-yard-line and ran it back for a touchdown to make it 22-6 with 4:31 left in the third.

“I’ve been picked on for my height,” Chaves said. “You’re not going to be able to do this, not going to be able to do that. Making that play in this stage, at home with fans and family watching, it’s crazy. I’ve never done anything like that.”

Neither side scored in the fourth, and the Vikings outlasted the Division 1 Flyers in the first meeting between the programs in at least 30 years — possibly the first ever, according to Winthrop athletic director Mike Serino.

Framingham took a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter when junior Cody Coleman found Tim Sullivan for a 33-yard back-shoulder touchdown. Winthrop immediately responded, as Doherty hit fellow senior Bryan Conceicao for a 45-yard TD. Doherty added a two-point rush to put the Vikings ahead, 8-6.

Winthrop extended its lead to 14-6 when senior Bobby Hubert rushed the ball in from 10 yards out with 30 seconds left in the quarter. The Vikings cruised from there thanks to their defense. Chris Ferrara added an interception for Winthrop in the fourth to help preserve the victory.

“We’re going to keep going after this,” Chaves said. “We’re not done yet.”

