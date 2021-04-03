Capitol Police officer killed at barricade was North Adams native

William “Billy” Evans was a native of North Adams who also lived in his teens in neighboring Clarksburg, according to Jason M. LaForest, a North Adams city councilor and childhood friend of Evans’.

A Capitol Police officer killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol building was a Western Massachusetts native, officials said.

An undated photo provided by the U.S. Capitol Police, shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans.

“Billy’s older sister was one of my best friends from kindergarten through today, so I’ve known Billy for about 40 years,” LaForest said in an interview Friday night. “He grew up from being one of my best friends’ annoying kid brothers to a truly fun-loving and inspiring dad. He loved being a US Capitol Police officer more than anyone really could say.”

Advertisement

Senator Edward J. Markey called Evans “a hero, a patriot, and a beloved father and friend.”

“Our hearts break at the death of brave Officer Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran of the United Stated Capitol Police force and Massachusetts native,” Markey said in a statement. “My condolences and prayers are with Officer Evans’s family and loved ones.”

Markey thanked the Capitol Police for their service and called for a full investigation into Friday’s attack.

State Representative John Barrett III was mayor of North Adams for 26 years and recalled handing Evans his high school diploma when he graduated from Drury High School in 1998.

“It is a shock,” Barrett said in an interview Friday night. “He was just a good kid who had a great sense of humor, was well-rounded, and he knew what he was doing.”

Barrett said Evans’ family had deep roots in the area and were well known in North Adams and Clarksburg.

“Word of his passing spread through the community quite quickly,” he said.

Evans began dreaming of joining the Capitol Police in college, LaForest said. He was the son of Howard Evans, who died in 2014, and Janice Evans, and he had one sister, LaForest said.

Advertisement

LaForest spent about an hour with Janice Evans on Friday evening, he said.

“She’s despondent,” he said. “She is in shock, as is the rest of his family. They certainly will have to process the death of a son against the backdrop of national media over the next few days.”

Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police who was a member of the department’s first responders unit, according to a statement from the department.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.