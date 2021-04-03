Community members gather at vigil for teen killed in Cambridge last weekend

A woman led the group in singing “Amazing Grace” to open the vigil. Off to the side, people approached a table where they could sign the young man’s yearbook and write notes to his mother.

More than 150 people packed Pemberton Street between the basketball court and Rindge Field early Saturday night to honor Xavier Louis-Jacques, whose life ended tragically at the age of 19 when he was gunned down near the Pemberton Street basketball courts on March 27.

One week after a Cambridge teenager was fatally shot, a large crowd from the community gathered near the crime scene Saturday to remember the neighborhood boy who was a computer whiz and grew into a man with his sights set on college and a career in engineering.

Advertisement

People waited in line to approach and hug his mother, as the crowd observed a moment of silence in her son’s memory.

The fence to the basketball courts was covered with signs that read “LLX,” for Long Live Xavier, and others that said “Stop gun violence.”

Bundles of flowers and basketballs and candles lined the sidewalk. People wore T-shirts and pins with Louis-Jacques’ picture and name printed on them.

Louis-Jacques graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin and had recently been accepted to attend Xavier University of Louisiana, the only historically Black Catholic university in the nation, according to a message written by his godmother, Natasha Anderson, on a GoFundMe she created to help the family pay funeral expenses.

On Friday, Anderson wrote that a scholarship fund has been created in honor of Louis-Jacques through the Cambridge Community Foundation. A description of the scholarship says it will “honor Xavier’s memory by providing a scholarship to a [Cambridge Rindge and Latin] grad that embodies Xavier’s values.”

Authorities say a passerby called 911 after finding Louis-Jacques lying unconscious on the ground near his car parked by the Pemberton basketball courts, across the street from Rindge Field, about 12:40 a.m. on March 27. He was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The investigation into Louis-Jacques’ death continues under the direction of the Middlesex district attorney’s office. Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the office, said there were no updates on the investigation Saturday evening, but she urged anyone with information to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

Louis-Jacques’ death is the first fatal shooting in Cambridge since Nov. 16, 2017, when 28-year-old Malachi Mims was shot and killed in the area of Tremont and Hampshire streets, according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman.

Two Cambridge men, 20-year-old Kevin Reddick and 19-year-old Osiris Chambers, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison last August in the killing of Mims, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. Authorities say they shot Mims while trying to steal marijuana from him at gunpoint.

Four confirmed shooting incidents have occurred in Cambridge so far this year, Warnick said. Last year, there were seven confirmed shootings in the city but none resulted in injuries, and there were 10 shootings in 2019, including one where a person suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound, he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.