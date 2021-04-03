Elected leaders respond to the death of Capitol Police Officer William Evans

Elected leaders from around the nation added their voices to the outpouring of condolences following the death of Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans on Friday.
Evans died of injuries sustained in an attack outside the U.S. Capitol when the suspect ran his car into Evans and another officer. The suspect exited the car and brandished a knife before he was fatally shot, authorities said.
Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted her condolences, saying “this is another tragedy.” Senator Edward Markey called Evans “a hero, a patriot, and a beloved father and friend,” in a statement.
My staff is safe and monitoring the situation. We are all heartbroken to hear that an officer has been killed defending the Capitol. My thoughts are with the officer’s family, the other officer injured, and the entire Capitol Police force which has suffered another tragic loss.— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 2, 2021
Governor Charlie Baker said there was no known threat to Massachusetts in a tweet Friday evening and called Evans a “frontline hero”.
Today, there was a terrible tragedy in our nation’s capital. A frontline hero needlessly lost his life protecting others and another was seriously hurt.— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the US Capitol Police and the officers’ families.
Evans was a Massachusetts native from North Adams, where his longtime friends and family are reeling from his death.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam offered his condolences on Twitter Friday.
Sending strength and prayers to the men and women of the @CapitolPolice, the officer injured in this attack, and the loved ones of the officer who was tragically killed.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 2, 2021
Virginia is grateful for all you do, and we will always stand with you. https://t.co/i52SY7hT72
Northam later joined President Joe Biden and ordered all US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff until April 6 as a signal of respect.
Evans was a member of the Capitol Police’s first responders unit, according to a statement from the department.
The Capitol Police said he was the department’s sixth officer to die in the line of duty. He was the second from Massachusetts. Officer John Gibson, a Waltham native, was one of two officers killed in 1998 when a man entered the Capitol and fired a handgun.
Statement on the Loss of USCP Colleague Officer William "Billy" Evans: https://t.co/JMAEbTcbAp pic.twitter.com/DPvkAv5ptO— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021
Both of Virginia’s senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, tweeted their support Friday afternoon.
I’m grateful for the swift action of the brave men and women of the @CapitolPolice and first responders who are on the scene. Praying for the injured officer, the officer who has died in today’s attack on our nation's Capitol, and their families.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 2, 2021
My heart is with the family and loved ones of the @CapitolPolice officer who has died.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 2, 2021
We are reminded again today of the incredible bravery of those who protect us, and I am so grateful for their service. I am praying for the second officer as we await more information.
Friday’s attack comes less than three months after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 when hundreds stormed the halls of Congress, leaving five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he was prepared to offer any assistance that is needed in the aftermath of Evans’ death.
We are horrified by the death of another US Capitol Police Officer in the line of duty.— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 2, 2021
Maryland stands ready to provide any assistance that is necessary.
Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland expressed his gratitude to members of the Capitol Police and his condolences on Friday evening.
My heart is with the loved ones of Officer Evans. He was an 18-year veteran of the force and worked to defend the heart of our democracy and keep us safe. We are forever indebted to him and mourn this terrible loss.https://t.co/9w0RVBLyIz— Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 2, 2021