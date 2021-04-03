Elected leaders respond to the death of Capitol Police Officer William Evans

Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted her condolences, saying “this is another tragedy.” Senator Edward Markey called Evans “a hero, a patriot, and a beloved father and friend,” in a statement.

Evans died of injuries sustained in an attack outside the U.S. Capitol when the suspect ran his car into Evans and another officer. The suspect exited the car and brandished a knife before he was fatally shot, authorities said.

Elected leaders from around the nation added their voices to the outpouring of condolences following the death of Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans on Friday.

Governor Charlie Baker said there was no known threat to Massachusetts in a tweet Friday evening and called Evans a “frontline hero”.

Evans was a Massachusetts native from North Adams, where his longtime friends and family are reeling from his death.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam offered his condolences on Twitter Friday.

Northam later joined President Joe Biden and ordered all US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff until April 6 as a signal of respect.

Evans was a member of the Capitol Police’s first responders unit, according to a statement from the department.

The Capitol Police said he was the department’s sixth officer to die in the line of duty. He was the second from Massachusetts. Officer John Gibson, a Waltham native, was one of two officers killed in 1998 when a man entered the Capitol and fired a handgun.

Both of Virginia’s senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, tweeted their support Friday afternoon.

Friday’s attack comes less than three months after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 when hundreds stormed the halls of Congress, leaving five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he was prepared to offer any assistance that is needed in the aftermath of Evans’ death.

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland expressed his gratitude to members of the Capitol Police and his condolences on Friday evening.



