Four-alarm fire in Somerville quickly extinguished

By Sofia Saric and Ava Sasani Globe Correspondent,Updated April 3, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Fire crews from Somerville, Cambridge, and Malden battled a four-alarm fire in Somerville, near Davis Square.
Fire crews from several communities converged on a four-alarm fire in Somerville on Saturday afternoon but quickly had the flames under control, officials said.

Firefighters had knocked down the blaze at 195 Morrison Ave. by 2 p.m., a Somerville Fire Department dispatcher said by phone. The dispatcher said he had no further details, and he would not provide his name. Somerville police referred a reporter to the fire department.

Firefighters from Cambridge, Belmont, Medford, and Malden provided assistance at the scene, according to tweets from three departments and the Medford firefighters union.

The fire started around 1 p.m., according to a tweet from the Malden Fire Department.

Cambridge crews were starting to pack up around 2:15 p.m., according to a tweet from that department.


Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.

