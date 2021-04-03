Four-alarm fire in Somerville quickly extinguished

Fire crews from several communities converged on a four-alarm fire in Somerville on Saturday afternoon but quickly had the flames under control, officials said.

Firefighters had knocked down the blaze at 195 Morrison Ave. by 2 p.m., a Somerville Fire Department dispatcher said by phone. The dispatcher said he had no further details, and he would not provide his name. Somerville police referred a reporter to the fire department.

Firefighters from Cambridge, Belmont, Medford, and Malden provided assistance at the scene, according to tweets from three departments and the Medford firefighters union.