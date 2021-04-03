Four-alarm fire in Somerville quickly extinguished

Fire crews from several communities converged on a four-alarm fire in Somerville on Saturday afternoon but quickly had the flames under control, officials said.
Firefighters had knocked down the blaze at 195 Morrison Ave. by 2 p.m., a Somerville Fire Department dispatcher said by phone. The dispatcher said he had no further details, and he would not provide his name. Somerville police referred a reporter to the fire department.
Firefighters from Cambridge, Belmont, Medford, and Malden provided assistance at the scene, according to tweets from three departments and the Medford firefighters union.
The fire started around 1 p.m., according to a tweet from the Malden Fire Department.
Cambridge crews were starting to pack up around 2:15 p.m., according to a tweet from that department.
Cambridge Engines 4 & 5, Ladder 1, Squad 4, & Division Chief 2 worked at the four alarm fire, Box 4-479, on Morrison Av in Somerville. Companies are starting to make up now. https://t.co/DzUG4JbOuQ— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) April 3, 2021
Malden Engine 3, is responding to the 4th Alarm, in Somerville, on Morrison Ave.— maldenfire (@maldenfire) April 3, 2021
