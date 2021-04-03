fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man taken to hospital after Dorchester shooting early Saturday morning

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 3, 2021, 1 hour ago

A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot early Saturday morning in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Police responding to a call that came in at 1:22 a.m. Saturday found an adult male shot near 7 Stoughton St., said Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tavares said.

No arrests have been made, Tavares said Saturday evening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

